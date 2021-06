The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has given final approval regarding tax breaks for a new multi-million freezer storage company in the town of Dunkirk. On Tuesday, the county IDA heard from Matt Ryder, managing principal with Americold Freezer, LLC. “Americold does projects like this all over the world and I’ve help them do a lot of these projects. I can tell you that our experience for this project in Dunkirk was one of the best we’ve had in a very long time,” he said.