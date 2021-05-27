Quiz: Which LGBTQ Book Should You Read for Pride?
June is LGBTQ Pride Month, which means rainbows everywhere and time for you to finally read all those great LGBTQ books on your TBR. It would be an understatement to say that you have a lot of great books to choose from. And I mean a lot. Consider these swoony queer romances, this list of 2021 LGBTQ books by Black authors to preorder, and queernorm books where homophobia and transphobia don’t exist — the dream. There’s a whole world of amazing LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction out there and it’s growing all the time.bookriot.com