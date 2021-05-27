Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Quiz: Which LGBTQ Book Should You Read for Pride?

By Rachel Brittain
bookriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is LGBTQ Pride Month, which means rainbows everywhere and time for you to finally read all those great LGBTQ books on your TBR. It would be an understatement to say that you have a lot of great books to choose from. And I mean a lot. Consider these swoony queer romances, this list of 2021 LGBTQ books by Black authors to preorder, and queernorm books where homophobia and transphobia don’t exist — the dream. There’s a whole world of amazing LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction out there and it’s growing all the time.

bookriot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Great Books#Lgbtq#Contemporary Fiction#Fun Time#Homophobia#Lgbtq Pride Month#Tbr#Lgbtq Books#Quiz#Queernorm Books#Authors#Rainbows#Lists#Happy Endings#Wonderland#Translation#Sapphic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Related
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

If You Love Weddings, Read These Books!

In S.K. Ali’s fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Misfit in Love, Janna Yusuf is so excited for the weekend: her brother Muhammad’s getting married, she’s reuniting with her mom whom she’s missed the whole summer—and Nuah will be here for the weekend. The last time Janna saw Nuah, Janna wasn’t ready to reciprocate his feelings for her. Things are different now, and Janna is thrilled for her (carefully planned) summer of love to begin. But it wouldn’t be a wedding if everything went according to plan.
Books & LiteratureThe Christian Science Monitor

What to read when you disagree: Books about respect

Shelves of books have been written about communicating respectfully with people who hold opposing views. Among all the titles, these are a few that Monitor writers and editors found useful. We’d love to hear your suggestions. Email books@csmonitor.com. Against Civility: The Hidden Racism in Our Obsession With Civility. By Alex...
TV ShowsPosted by
KISS 106

Best Books to Read as an Adult if You are a Picky Reader

A couple of months back I made my list of favorite kid’s books for the young picky reader. Today, I figured I better do the same for us adults. The same rules apply as before. I really enjoy reading but I am particular about what I read. If you are in the same boat or are looking for something new to dive into, I highly recommend any of these books.
Books & Literatureaspiremetro.com

9 Books To Add To Your Reading List This Pride Month

This June, as Pride organizers across the country tentatively welcome back in-person events, expand your mind and your reading list with these titles chronicling the struggles and celebrations of the LGBTQ community. From historic essays and memoirs, to romantic novels and tales of resistance, these nine books by and about queer folks will make great reads this Pride month.
Books & Literatureeastcentraliowanews.com

Read books to get books

Middle and high school patrons: read books to get books. Cole Library is kicking off our Teen Summer Reading Program on May 31 and inviting middle and high school readers to take part. To participate, sign up at the first floor circulation desk and take home this year’s reading log.
Books & Literaturewhattoexpect.com

Best LGBTQ+ Pride Books for Babies and Toddlers

Before little ones can even form a full sentence, books can help expose them to complex topics, including identity and the many different forms a family can take. There are lesbian, gay and transgender parents. There are families with non-binary kiddos. There are loving families in all combinations of other shapes and sizes. And what better way to show your child that than with a colorful and heartwarming book you can enjoy reading together?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

New 'Normal People' episodes: If you loved the book, you need to read these too

Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed, coming-of-age novel Normal People tells the story of love, uncertainty, displacement, and class; articulating feelings that will resonate with many of us.Centred around the lives of two teenagers, Marianne and Connell, from the same small Irish town, Rooney depicts their on-off relationship as they navigate school and university.The pair are at opposite ends of the social spectrum, yet have more things in common with one another than anyone else around them.Beautifully capturing the complexities of relationships, it’s a powerful and heart-wrenching portrayal of youth, intimacy and communication, as both character's yearn for comfort of understanding during...
Books & LiteratureEW.com

15 books you need to read this June

The author became a bold name with her last novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, and this summer Taylor Jenkins Reid puts together another deliciously digestible tale. It's set on a single day in Malibu, when the Riva siblings are throwing their annual party at sister Nina's cliffside manse — but this year things are a little more complicated, what with the fact that Nina's husband recently left her for a fellow tennis star and a love triangle between the Riva brothers. (June 1)
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Preorder for Pride: 20 Must-Read Queer Books Out In June

There are so many queer books coming out in June. These 20 are ones I’m particularly exited about, books I’ve either read and loved or books I cannot wait to get my hands on. And this isn’t even all of them! I started out with a list of 30 or so, and had to cut it back. I’m sure there are even more out there that haven’t crossed my radar yet. The point is, we are living in a Golden Age of queer lit. Sit with this glorious fact for a moment: all of these 20 books are coming out during the month of June, and all of them are queer. It’s worth a celebration.
Recipesliquor.com

3 Zero-Proof Bar Books Every Bartender Should Read

The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.
Minoritiesmommypoppins.com

Best LGBTQ Books for Kids To Celebrate Pride Month

When my wife and I started to build up our daughter’s library, we felt it was important for her to see our reality reflected in books. We looked for LGBTQ children’s books with fun, positive messages about diversity. We wanted to show her that all families are unique, while at the same time they share common values and traditions. The 25 books listed here are some of our family’s very favorites.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Must-Read YA Books that Came Out in May 2021

Taking place over the course of one night, two best friends, Kat and Stevie, are in for a hilarious adventure when they get lost in NYC. Both will get a wake-up call about their friendship, their choices…and finally discover what they really want for their future. That is, assuming they can make it to Grand Central before the clock strikes midnight.
Video GamesKotaku

Fortnite X Books You Read In High School

Fortnite’s gotten a crossover with Mistborn, a fantasy series by Brandon Sanderson. Following a Twitter teaser, players can now get a skin of character Kelsier along with a themed back bling, pickaxe, and load screen. It’s the game’s first book tie-in. A few Kotaku staffers have read Mistborn and were...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Simplemost

11 Great LGBTQ Books For Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or you are an ally, you probably know the...
Minoritiesbookmarks.reviews

The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture

Today's gay youth have dozens of queer peer heroes, both fictional and real, but former gay teenager Grace Perry did not have that luxury. Instead, she had to search for queerness in the (largely straight) teen cultural phenomena the aughts had to offer: in Lindsay Lohan's fall from grace, Gossip Girl, Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl," country-era Taylor Swift, and Seth Cohen jumping on a coffee cart. And, for better or worse, these touch points shaped her adult identity. She came out on the other side like many millennials did: in her words, gay as hell.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Every Book That You Can Read For Free on RivetedLit.com in June 2021

A moving, darkly funny novel about six teens whose magic goes wildly awry from Magic for Liars author Sarah Gailey, who Chuck Wendig calls an “author to watch.”. The children of world leaders are held hostage in an attempt to keep the peace in this “slyly humorous, starkly thought-provoking” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review) novel.
Books & Literatureamericamagazine.org

The four Thomas Merton books you have to read

Trappist Father Thomas Merton in an undated photo (CNS photo/Merton Legacy Trust and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University) My mind has been occupied by Thomas Merton a lot lately. I wrote a book about his life, Thomas Merton: An Introduction to His Life, Teachings, and Practices, which was published on May 18. My Thomas Merton was one of those “labor of love” projects that had gestated for 35 years, since I first visited the Abbey of Gethsemani over spring break during my sophomore year in college. That is the monastery in Kentucky where this Trappist monk—who is also, I believe, the most important Catholic writer in English in the 20th century—lived from April 1941 until his accidental death in December 1968 at the age of 53, which is the age I am now.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

10 New Novels You Should Read This Month

Each month the CrimeReads editors make their selections for the best upcoming fiction in crime, mystery, and thrillers. Offutt is overdue for a new breakout novel, and The Killing Hills may just be it, part southern gothic, part searching, seething portrait of loss and betrayal, and part an entertaining offshoot of the world of Justified. It’s set in the Kentucky hills, and when a military CID is enlisted by his sister, the town’s new sheriff, to help out with a shadowy homicide investigation, all hell breaks loose. A story full of feuds, rivalries, and crimes hiding in plain sight, The Killing Hills is as poignant and powerful as they come. –DM.