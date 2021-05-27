An Oregon-based prison running program is helping incarcerated women with their mental and physical health, while giving them tools that discourage recidivism. Could it do the same in Philly?
For Miriam Clinton, being incarcerated in Oregon was not only isolating, but made her feel hopeless and unproductive. “I struggled a lot with relating to the other women that were there. I really didn’t connect or feel close with any of them until we were all working as a team,” says Clinton, who left the prison system more than six years ago, and is now a mother, business owner, and devoted volunteer.thephiladelphiacitizen.org