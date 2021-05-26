Leclerc optimistic despite bad weekend in Monaco: 'Lots of positive signs'

With the fastest time recorded during qualifying, disaster struck in the final seconds of Q3. Leclerc hit the crash barrier and lost control of the car which was carted off with damage. His time remained and put him on pole position in his home race, although Verstappen was convinced his lap would be the fastest at the time. We'll never know, as the session was halted. In the end, Leclerc proved unable to start, making it a relatively easy win for Verstappen.