The new design trends shaping superyacht beach clubs

After months upon months of closures, lockdowns and uncertainty, 2021 is the undisputed year of fresh starts—and what better way to get on board than with an updated spa interior? Creative design company Sparcstudio and Boutique Hotelier have reported on the spa design trends we’ll be seeing as the year unfolds, and the common thread that emerges is a reconnection with nature, literally and figuratively. From minimalism and outdoor spaces to organic lines and upcycled materials, destinations and spas the world over are looking to help guests feel more grounded and closer to Mother Earth via these five design concepts.