The new design trends shaping superyacht beach clubs
As the focus of life on board moves closer to the water, the beach club is becoming the highlight, learns Claire Wrathall. Given the extent to which the pandemic has altered human behaviour, as we seek to avoid each other, it’s not surprising that yacht owners have sought sanctuary on their boats. “A yacht is the best place to be completely safe,” says Sabrina Monteleone, founder and proprietor of Sabrina Monte-Carlo, the Côte d’Azur’s go-to supplier of deck furniture, furnishings and table settings. “Owners now want to stay alone on their boats; they no longer go out.”www.boatinternational.com