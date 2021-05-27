Palm Beach County Blotter: Woman chases would-be thief from her yard with the help of a knife

Burglary: Walking outside of her residence in the 800 block of Division Avenue, a woman noticed a man attempting to break into her home through a window. Though she initially stated that she grabbed a knife because she was in fear for her life, she quickly snapped out of that and charged after the would-be thief when he attempted to steal a small grill from her yard. Wielding the knife and chasing the man across her backyard, she didn’t let up until he dropped the grill, hurdled the fence and kept running down 8th Street. She was able to give police a detailed description of the perpetrator.