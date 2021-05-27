Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County Blotter: Woman chases would-be thief from her yard with the help of a knife

Palm Beach Interactive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurglary: Walking outside of her residence in the 800 block of Division Avenue, a woman noticed a man attempting to break into her home through a window. Though she initially stated that she grabbed a knife because she was in fear for her life, she quickly snapped out of that and charged after the would-be thief when he attempted to steal a small grill from her yard. Wielding the knife and chasing the man across her backyard, she didn’t let up until he dropped the grill, hurdled the fence and kept running down 8th Street. She was able to give police a detailed description of the perpetrator.

www.palmbeachpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Wellington, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Front Man#Shoplifting#County Police#Pbso#Pga Boulevard#St Lucie Police Dui#Rolling Meadows Circle#Barbarie Lane#Delray Beach Suspicious#Walking#Burglary Tools#South Olive Avenue#Orange Bags#Wellington Theft#Home#Burns Road#South Rosemary Avenue#Disturbance#Handcuffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Belle Glade, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Two men killed, one critically injured in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE — Two men were killed and another critically injured in a shooting in Belle Glade on Sunday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Just after 9 p.m., investigators were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Street, just west of Main Street and north of Dr. MLK Boulevard West. They found three men who were injured in a shooting.
Belle Glade, FLcbs12.com

Two men killed in triple shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting that left two men dead is under investigation in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Sunday night about shots fired on SW 6th Street near SW Avenue C. The first deputies on scene found a...
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Woman killed in crash on Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Southern Boulevard. The crash happened Sunday just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Guava Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2016 Mazda driven by Jacqueline Giraldo Gonzalez went off the...
Riviera Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Two people injured in stabbing at Phil Foster Memorial Park

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Sunday night at Phil Foster Memorial Park. The Riviera Beach Police Department also responded to the scene. According to officials, neither of the victim's injuries were life-threatening. The sheriff's office says...
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drunk dancer at Biergarten in Boca Raton allegedly fell on a woman, causing that woman to sustain critical injuries. That woman is now suing, saying that Biergarten needed to monitor the alcohol intake of its customers, and remove […] The article Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
West Palm Beach, FLcbs12.com

Boy found wandering alone near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating the parents of a boy found wandering the streets by himself. Deputies found the 3-year-old boy in the area of Barbados Way North, in a neighborhood near Haverhill Boulevard and 45th Street.
Palm Beach County, FLWSVN-TV

FDOH reports over 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.29 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,075 deaths. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,293,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,976 from Sunday’s update. The state also...