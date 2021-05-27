Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Electrolyser maker Green Hydrogen Systems plans Copenhagen IPO

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details, chairperson comment)

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Green Hydrogen Systems, which makes electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, said on Thursday it plans to raise around 1 billion Danish crowns ($164 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Copenhagen.

The Danish company, which has already secured backing from state pension fund ATP, the Danish growth fund, Nordea and Maersk-owner A.P. Moller Holding, plans to use the proceeds for research and development and to ramp up production capacity.

“Green Hydrogen Systems is well-positioned to become a leading supplier of electrolysers for the production of hydrogen based on renewable electricity,” Thyge Boserup, chairperson of Green Hydrogen Systems, said in a statement.

“However, it requires further investments to unfold the full potential of the company, and therefore an IPO is a natural next step,” he said.

New and current shareholders have undertaken to subscribe for shares worth 656 million crowns, valuing the company at around 2 billion crowns.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel generated from renewable energy sources. It is an option for heavy industry that cannot convert easily to electricity as part of the transition to greener energy.

The European Union late last year announced a plan to boost investment in green hydrogen capacity to reach 1 million tonnes a year in 2024 - a six-fold increase from the capacity at that point.

Green Hydrogen Systems expects to increase revenue this year more than four-fold to between 40 and 60 million crowns.

The company plans in the coming years to expand capacity at its plant in Denmark to 400 megawatts (MW) per year from 75 MW now.

ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan will be managing the IPO.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Copenhagen#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Production Company#Ipo#Renewable Energy Sources#Green Hydrogen Systems#Copenhagen#Danish#Atp#Nordea#A P Moller Holding#The European Union#Carnegie Investment Bank#Green Hydrogen Capacity#Renewable Electricity#Production Capacity#Initial Public Offering#Greener Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businesschemengonline.com

Haldor Topsoe establishes focused green hydrogen organization to accelerate electrolysis business

Haldor Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) announced that it has established a focused green hydrogen business to accelerate its electrolysis activities. The new green hydrogen organization is fully dedicated to accelerating all aspects of Topsoe’s business within electrolysis, including development of high-performance electrolysis technology, sales, and partnerships. The organization will leverage...
Energy IndustryShareCast

BP to invest $220m in US solar projects

The deal includes the purchase of assets with production capacity for 9 gigawatts and marks BP's first independent investment in solar since 2017. Back in 2017, BP bought a stake in Europe's largest solar developer, Lightsource. BP also said the new assets will be developed and operated through its 50-50...
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Celonis raises $1 billion in another German startup mega-round

German based software company Celonis has raised $1 billion from investors to give the company a post-fundraising valuation of more than $11 billion, extending a record-stretching series of mega funding rounds by German technology startups. Munich-based Celonis, founded a decade ago, has consistently doubled revenue from year to year and...
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dutch parliament fumes over Booking.com 2020 executive pay

AMSTERDAM, June 2 (Reuters) - Dutch parliamentarians upset at the level of executive pay at U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings Inc on Wednesday asked the government to investigate whether the company could be forced to repay some $78 million in pandemic financial support. Minister for Social Affairs Wouter Koolmees responded...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Investment firms form Seagust JV to bid for Norway offshore wind

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Investment firms Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) and Ferd have formed an offshore wind joint venture named Seagust to seek acreage in an upcoming tender in their native Norway, the companies said on Wednesday. The venture will join several others that plan to bid in Norway’s first...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway is holding its first tender for offshore wind farm licences later this year, attracting interest from a wide range of companies. The government has earmarked two areas in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco lines up banks for bond sale -sources

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco has lined up banks to help it arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, three sources said, seeking to raise money ahead of large commitments for its major shareholder, the Saudi government. Aramco was widely expected to become a regular...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany is considering participating in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase at Lufthansa, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could help to repay the airline’s state-backed bailout. Reuters last month reported that Lufthansa was working with Deutsche...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn’t go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn’t have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday. Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

German TSOs plan hydrogen hub by 2026

Gascade and Ontras aim to establish a 475-km hydrogen network in east Germany, two thirds of which will consist of repurposed existing natural gas pipelines. German transmission system operators Gascade and Ontras unveiled a plan June 1 to establish a hydrogen hub by 2026 in east Germany, enabling indus... Please...
Energy IndustryShareCast

Powerhouse upbeat on plans for another waste-to-hydrogen facility

Waste-to-hydrogen company Powerhouse Energy Group announced on Tuesday that Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, is planning to develop its second waste plastic-to-hydrogen facility using Powerhouse technology, at the Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, West Dunbartonshire. 13,286.47. 08:00 02/06/21. 0.32%. 42.68. 1,257.15. 08:00 02/06/21. n/a.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Israel's monday.com eyes over $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 1 (Reuters) - Israeli work management company monday.com is aiming for a valuation of more than $6 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company, with backers including venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures and investment manager Hamilton Lane, plans to sell...