Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

France's Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

By Simon Jessop
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Climate Action 100+ says Total is not doing enough

* Meeschaert, others investors to oppose climate motion

* Vote follows shareholder rebellions at Shell, BP

* Total declines comment on AGM voting intentions

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Several Total shareholders plan to demonstrate their concern that the French firm is not doing enough to curb carbon emissions at its shareholder meeting on Friday, as global oil and gas companies come under growing environmental pressure.

The International Energy Agency has warned that new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a far faster pace than that envisaged so far by oil producers.

Total, which has faced growing investor calls in recent years to set more ambitious climate change targets, is seeking backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which includes reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

But several French and international investors including Meeschaert Asset Management (AM), PME, OFI, Ircantec, La Française, Sycomore and Actiam have said or confirmed to Reuters they plan to vote against the motion or abstain.

Beyond these investors, who together hold a small proportion of Total’s shares, it was not immediately clear how widespread the revolt would be. Previous moves to take Total to task on its climate goals have not had enough support to change its plans.

Amundi, which is Total’s biggest investor, and the Norwegian oil fund, its fourth-biggest shareholder, have said they are planning to back the plan at this week’s meeting.

Total said on Thursday it did not want to comment on voting intentions ahead of its AGM.

The scale of the rebellion will be keenly watched for any indications it could prompt action by Total’s board.

This week a tiny hedge fund dealt a major blow to Exxon Mobil, unseating at least two board members in a bid to force the company to do more on climate change.

Shell and BP both faced increased pushback at recent AGMs for not doing enough to align their business plans with the transition to a low-carbon economy as targeted in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate.

Total remains committed to new projects and plans to increase gas production in the coming years, and is also involved in building new projects in the Arctic and East Africa.

“It remains unclear how it will meet its goals given its current pace of fossil fuel production and investments that still significantly outpace those in renewables,” Actiam said.

Climate Action 100+, the world’s leading investor group focused on pushing heavy emitters to accelerate their efforts, said Total was still not doing enough.

Total is also seeking shareholder approval to rebrand as TotalEnergies, reflecting its drive towards electricity production and investments in renewable energy.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Low Carbon Economy#Climate Change#Carbon Neutrality#Global Climate#Climate Action#Global Emissions#Shell#Bp#Agm#French#Pme#Ofi#Norwegian#Exxon Mobil#Totalenergies#Environmental Pressure#Shareholder Approval#Investors#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrytrust.org

OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut...
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy IndustryShareCast

BP to invest $220m in US solar projects

The deal includes the purchase of assets with production capacity for 9 gigawatts and marks BP's first independent investment in solar since 2017. Back in 2017, BP bought a stake in Europe's largest solar developer, Lightsource. BP also said the new assets will be developed and operated through its 50-50...
Industrythewealthrace.com

Flying and Climate: Airlines Under Pressure to Cut Emissions

The worst of the pandemic could also be over for airways, however the business faces one other looming disaster: an accounting over its contribution to local weather change. The business is beneath rising strain to do one thing to cut back and finally get rid of emissions from journey, but it surely gained’t be straightforward. Some options, like hydrogen gasoline cells, are promising, but it surely’s unclear when they are going to be obtainable, if ever. That leaves firms with few choices: They’ll make tweaks to squeeze out efficiencies, watch for know-how to enhance or make investments as we speak to assist make viable choices for the longer term.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Green energy not growing fast enough: IEA

The world is heading in the right direction but not moving fast enough. Global energy investment is set to rise to $1.9 trillion this year, rebounding nearly 10% from last year and nearing pre-crisis levels, according to research published June 2 by the International Energy Agency (IEA). And global energy demand is set to increase by 4.6% in 2021, more than offsetting the 4% contraction in 2020, according to the latest IEA estimates. But not enough investment is going into technology that is needed for the 1.5 °C ceiling on global temperature rise...
Businesstexasstandard.org

Activist Hedge Fund Grabs Two Seats On Exxon Mobil’s Board Of Directors

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a major shakeup in the boardroom last week, with a new activist investor group called Engine No. 1 grabbing two spots on the company’s board of directors. The hedge fund has been targeting Exxon since December with its “Reenergize Exxon” campaign, pushing the company to rethink its business strategy in a time when green energy and climate activism is becoming increasingly mainstream.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's energy crisis affecting inflation, cenbank chief says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The drought in Brazil is affecting inflation, central bank head Roberto Campos Neto said at an online event on Wednesday, adding that climate change has been influencing central bank mandates and monetary policy. “We are talking about an energy crisis in Brail again, because it´s not raining...
Presidential ElectionThe Beacon

Biden’s Climate Justice Plans Will Hurt the Global Poor

President Biden’s recent speech at the Virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate was confusing. Speaking to 40 leaders from advanced, emerging, and developing countries, he reveals his dream of bringing well-paying, middle-class, union jobs to struggling American communities. He starts his speech by saying, “When people talk about climate, I think jobs.”
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

It's time for investors to take a lead on climate policy

While many leading Wall Street firms are making climate pledges, these are not always backed up with action. Investment firms must now integrate public climate policy into their business objectives and activities. Doing so will help meet net-zero pledges, keep increasingly ESG-focused investors onside - and will benefit their bottom...
Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

3 Oil Stocks That Will Survive Climate Change

If you’re looking to invest in oil stocks, you should carefully consider these two statements. First, as of June 1, 2021, the price of brent crude is up 37% for the year and is now over $70 a barrel. Second, according to the International Energy Administration (IEA), the share of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix may reach 36% in 2040. That’s a 157% increase from the 19% share renewables had in 2019.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Big Oil’s green-spending boost isn’t enough, IEA says

The oil and gas industry is set to boost investments in clean energy this year, but that still won’t be enough to put the world on a path to limit a dangerous rise in global temperatures. That’s the view of the International Energy Agency, which expects traditional fossil-fuel companies to...