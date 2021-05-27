Emotional Marcus Rashford says 'close doesn't mean anything' and insists Man United MUST forge a winning mentality after Europa League final heartache - before revealing he had 'at least 70 racial slurs' on his social media accounts after defeat

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he used Marcus Rashford’s pathway into the Manchester United first team as an example to the younger players at Derby County. Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, hung up his boots in January to focus on his first job in management with Derby, helping the Rams narrowly avoid relegation from the Championship (however, per The Athletic, Derby could still be relegated after the EFL won its appeal to find the club in breach of financial fair play rules.