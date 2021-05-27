Emotional Marcus Rashford says 'close doesn't mean anything' and insists Man United MUST forge a winning mentality after Europa League final heartache - before revealing he had 'at least 70 racial slurs' on his social media accounts after defeat
Marcus Rashford put his emotions on full display after Manchester United's agonising defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal, before later revealing he had suffered online racial abuse. The striker pulled no punches in his pre-match interview, in which he stressed that 'close was not good enough' as United...www.chatsports.com