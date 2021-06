A great deal of the Giro d’Italia’s appeal may lie in its ability to throw up the unexpected, but the host broadcaster has always been glad of a familiar face around whom to build its narrative. In the 1970s, that figure was Felice Gimondi, as the late Adriano De Zan, RAI television’s man in the booth for over four decades, once pointed out. “A television commentator has an obligation to offer viewers a safe product... With Gimondi, I could be certain,” De Zan said.