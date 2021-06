In March, we published a blog post discussing the ESG (specifically environmental) implications of investing in bitcoin. At the time, many were asking about Tesla’s investment and embrace of the crypto asset in light of various grumblings on the potential environmental impact of the Bitcoin network. In our post, we walked through what we know about the network, mining and the missing pieces to understand bitcoin’s true impact on the environment today and in the future. We noted Tesla’s embrace of Bitcoin as a source of comfort for ESG-conscious investors.