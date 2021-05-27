PAL Palmer and Lola Sporting Goods Unveil Outdoor SS21 Lookbook

From sharp shoulders to clean silhouettes, spring/summer 2021 is all about power dressing with a difference, and Saint Laurent is leading the way…. It was back in 1966 when Yves Saint Laurent introduced ‘Le Smoking’ to the world, kick-starting a movement where women no longer had to hide behind floaty dresses or feminine silhouettes, and instead became empowered with strong-shouldered tailoring and waist-cinching separates. Fast-forward to 2021 and power dressing is alive and well, although it doesn’t look quite the same. More comfortable and soft than seasons past, hard edges have been rounded off for SS21, resulting in collections that are relaxed and playful yet still show you mean business.