PAL Palmer and Lola Sporting Goods Unveil Outdoor SS21 Lookbook

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAL Palmer and Lola Sporting Goods have just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 lookbook, showcasing an eclectic lineup of casual staples livened up with bold graphics. The collection consists of collegiate-inspired T-shirts, long-sleeves, sweaters, sweatpants, hoodies and varsity jackets, to name a few. One noteworthy piece is a gray half-zip sweater emblazoned with “PAL Palmer” and “Lola Sporting Goods” co-branding. Placed between the logos is a large tennis ball motif made from supple felt. Another highlight is a varsity jacket that displays an enlarged version of the motif at the back. The piece features white leather sleeves and black wool on the center body. Other garments like logo T-shirts, sweatpants and caps round off the concise assemblage.

