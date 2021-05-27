The Best Hair Dye for Men

Semi-permanent hair dye is gaining attraction among customers, particularly Gen Zers, as a means of expressing a post-pandemic lifestyle. Semi-permanent hair dye is meant for short-term hair color changes, as opposed to longer-lasting demi-permanent and permanent hair colors. In April, Good Dye Young launched a new collection of five semi-permanent pigments called “I’m Bored” for $12 — the brand refers to the pigments as hair makeup in marketing. Meanwhile, Lime Crime has steadily expanded its hair dye portfolio, including with the launch of an at-home bleaching kit in April for $22. Retailer Sally Beauty extended its hair dye assortment by 60 colors, also in April, in step with the launch of an education section on its e-commerce site, DIY University by Sally Beauty. The beauty retailer hosted a DIY hair color class for first-time DIY-ers in April, led by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Patterson. In May, U.K-based hair-dye brand Shrine launched its own collection of 11 semi-permanent colors called Drop It, while 1-year-old No Fade Fresh expanded its range of semi-permanent color depositing shampoo. L’Oréal’s DTC hair color brand Color & Co launched six semi-permanent pigments the same month.