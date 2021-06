South Africa’s Temba Bavuma period begins with sights on 2023 World Cup. “We have now the chance now, constructing as much as 2023 to the World Cup, to outline our fashion of play and the way we need to go about our enterprise,” he mentioned. “When you take a look at South Africa, we now have all the time been a greater than aggressive ODI unit, even to the purpose the place the blokes have gotten to positions of No.1. For me, it is about making an attempt to outline a mode of play, create one thing that makes us accountable, and most significantly, to have the ability to institute that fashion of play in any circumstances or any event.”