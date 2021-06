Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation to Phnom Penh on Tuesday, June 1. In a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, Deputy Secretary Sherman stressed the U.S. commitment to the Cambodian people and recalled the important role the United States and other partners played in brokering the 1991 Paris Peace Agreements, which ended decades of civil war. She noted the more than $3 billion in assistance the United States has provided since then to support the country’s development and generous U.S. trade benefits that have fueled economic growth in the Kingdom.