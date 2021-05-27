Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 545 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Clinton Lake to 4 miles north of Lyndon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Overbrook, Clinton and Clinton Lake. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo. * Until this evening. * At 12:05 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 0.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland areas along the river flood. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Northbank of the river just east of South Stubbs Road floods. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Tue 7pm 7am 7pm Marais Des Cygnes River Quenemo 17.0 24.5 Mon 12pm 19.9 7.4 3.6
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shawnee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR OSAGE COUNTY A new flood advisory has been issued for Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 3:00pm, while the threat for flooding has lessened in Osage County.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Douglas; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND EASTERN OSAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona Lake to near Richmond. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Overbrook, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pomona Lake and Globe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 160 and 198.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Topeka, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Auburn, Pauline, Berryton and Keene. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 167 and 188. Interstate 70 between mile markers 349 and 355. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Nortonville to near Perry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.
Shawnee County, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Shawnee County enters tornado watch as severe storms loom

Shawnee County is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Dusty Nichols, director of the county's emergency management department, said there is a slim chance of a tornado but does expect severe weather to roll in late Saturday night. "It is either going to fall apart or it...