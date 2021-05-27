Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Topeka, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Auburn, Pauline, Berryton and Keene. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 167 and 188. Interstate 70 between mile markers 349 and 355. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED