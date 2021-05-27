Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 545 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Clinton Lake to 4 miles north of Lyndon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Overbrook, Clinton and Clinton Lake. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
