DNR: Bear Roaming In St. Cloud Put Down

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week for an update on Covid-19 locally. He says he is pleased to say that they have dropped again with the amount of positive Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare. The number as of Wednesday this week is 42 patients with 8 of those in the ICU/critical care unit. He says there have been waves of positive cases but the last 2 weeks they have seen a decrease in cases. He says the vaccine and warmer weather are contributing factors in the reduction of cases. Listen to our conversation below.