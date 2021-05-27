Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Profits Rise on Personal, Commercial Banking Segment

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.