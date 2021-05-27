Cancel
Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Profits Rise on Personal, Commercial Banking Segment

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday reported a more-than-doubled rise in second-quarter profit, benefiting from a strong performance from its Personal & Commercial Banking segment. For the three months ended April 30, the Toronto-based bank said earnings per share were 2.76 Canadian dollars ($2.28), up from C$1 in the comparable...

www.marketscreener.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $21.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Scotia Bank (BNS) Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y as Provisions Fall

BNS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$2.46 billion ($1.95 billion), which surged 85.5% year over year. Results excluded certain one-time items. Significant fall in provisions, marginal rise in loan balance and lower expenses were positives. Further, strong capital and profitability ratios...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.
pymnts

SoFi IPO Underscores The Rise Of The Purpose-Built Bank

With Wall Street’s newest FinTech darling, SoFi, trading higher and presumably off to greener pastures following its initial public offering (IPO), investor appetite clearly remains strong for anything that can digitally disrupt the financial services space. Beyond this latest listing, digital banks that cater to — or focus on —...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.9 a share, in...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Down 1.7% Despite Solid Q2 Earnings

TD - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$3.78 billion ($3.00 billion) increased significantly from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by a rise in non-interest income. Also, the company recorded a recovery of credit losses in the reported quarter, which was a major positive. However, a decline in net interest income (NII) and higher expenses were the undermining factors. Probably because of the negatives, shares of the company fell 1.7% on the NYSE, following the release late last week.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on...
StocksZacks.com

Canadian Imperial (CM) Stock Up 4.3% as Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y

CM - Free Report) have rallied 4.3% on the NYSE since the release of second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) results. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at C$3.59, up substantially from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from rise in non-interest income and substantial fall in provisions. Further,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $472.00 and last traded at $469.95. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.