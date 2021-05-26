New York: Brooklyn Museum Workers Move to Unionize

Meet Manhattan’s chilled-out and happening cousin – Brooklyn! First colonized by Dutch settlers, later home to talented artists and hipsters, Brooklyn has now transformed into one of the trendiest areas to live in New York. Its dynamic and ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Williamsburg, Brooklyn Heights, Prospect Heights, etc. are a delight to explore for any visitor or local. Besides tourist attractions like the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Coney Island, and shopping options on Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn has a very robust brunch scene, with cafes and restaurants competing to woo customers with a delightful array of dishes that represent the cosmopolitan nature of this city. Whether you are craving your weekend fix of eggs, pancakes, potato hash, seafood or steak, Brooklyn’s eateries will not disappoint you. Let’s take a look at the best brunch places in Brooklyn, New York, USA.