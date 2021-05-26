Cancel
New York: Brooklyn Museum Workers Move to Unionize

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest museum news, workers at the Brooklyn Museum are moving to unionize. The union vote petition comes on the heels of allegations of “harm and daily mistreatment” from staff of color at the institution. In Manhattan, contributors Billy Anania and Sinclair Spratley review exhibitions that have stuck with...

newsletters.hyperallergic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#New Museum#Queens Museum#Whitney Museum#Fine Art#Blackness#Humble Materials#Mfa#New York News Workers#The Museum Of Modern Art#Palestinians#Strike Moma#Bortolami#Marian Goodman Gallery#Estamos Bien#El Museo Del Barrio#Hyperallergic Media#Goodnight House#Prickly Side Of Imperial#Hearts
