When summer is here and our gardens are beginning to come alive it’s wonderful to take in the bounty of what nature has to offer. If you love to grow veggies then you may already know this, but one of the “pre-game” perks of growing zucchini is that even before the fruits are ready you can enjoy the blossoms. Yes, zucchini are technically fruit since they come from flowers (just like tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, and pumpkins to name a few other mislabeled vegetables).