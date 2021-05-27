21-Year-Old Pasadena Resident Charged in Murder at Villa Parke

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at approximately 2:58 pm, Pasadena Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Parke Street regarding a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located three victims in the northeast portion of Villa Parke, adjacent to the soccer field. One victim was deceased at the scene while two other victims were in critical condition and were rushed to a local hospital by Pasadena Paramedics. One of the transported victims succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital and the third victim continues to recover. All three victims were struck by gunfire.