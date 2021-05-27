Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

21-Year-Old Pasadena Resident Charged in Murder at Villa Parke

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at approximately 2:58 pm, Pasadena Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Parke Street regarding a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located three victims in the northeast portion of Villa Parke, adjacent to the soccer field. One victim was deceased at the scene while two other victims were in critical condition and were rushed to a local hospital by Pasadena Paramedics. One of the transported victims succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital and the third victim continues to recover. All three victims were struck by gunfire.

www.coloradoboulevard.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Pasadena#Crime Stoppers#County Police#Victim Of Shooting#Police Detectives#Robbery Charges#Pasadena Police Officers#Pasadena Paramedics#Robbery Homicide Unit#The U S Marshal#The Apple App Store#Parke Street#Attempted Murder#Suspect#Preliminary Investigation#Multiple Criminal Charges#Southern California#Search Warrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Google
Related
Whittier, CAmynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Whittier, Three People Arrested

A man was shot to death in Whittier and three men were arrested in connection with the homicide, authorities said Sunday. The shooting was reported at 7:20 a.m. Saturday at a house at 12336 Pasadena St., according to Lt. S. Reed of the Whittier Police Department. The 53-year-old victim was...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Pasadena, CAmynewsla.com

Armed Teen Who Fled Pasadena Police Was Reported Missing

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested after running from officers while armed with a handgun had an outstanding no-bail warrant as a missing person. “His mom was on his trail but kept on missing him,” Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Burgess told City News Service. “He was mixed up with the wrong crowd.”
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

No Injuries Reported Following Pasadena Shooting

A gunman opened fire in a residential neighborhood in Pasadena on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, police said. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Raymond Avenue and Esther Street, according to Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Burgess. Witnesses reported that a man passing through...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Whittier, CAmynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Whittier

A man was shot to death Saturday in Whittier. The shooting was reported at 7:20 a.m. at a house at 12336 Pasadena St., according to Whittier police Lt. S. Reed. The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No suspect information was immediately available, Reed said. Man...
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Pasadena, Texas

Crime Watch Class

The Pasadena Police Department will be hosting a FREE crime prevention course for our citizens in June. This course is three nights of education, engagement, and enlightenment into how our citizens can positively impact their safety and security. Participants of this course will learn how to become more aware of their surroundings and the actions they can take when they witness criminal activity. Having citizens invested in their community makes for safer neighborhoods.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.