Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A new gift on the Epic Games Store starting today

By Gerald Bax
newsnetnebraska.org
 6 days ago

Like every Thursday, The Epic Games Store introduces a new free game for PC To be redeemed for free within a week, once you add it to the library, it will be yours forever and you can use it without restrictions of any kind. You have until 5 PM this...

www.newsnetnebraska.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2k Games#Free Game#Free Time#Pc Game#Discounts#Assassin#The Epic Games Store#Free Download Nba#Kingdom Hearts 3#Outriders#Godfall#Star Wars Squadrons#The Game#2k Games#Mysterious Game#Today#Offer#Pcat#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
Assassin's Creed
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

NBA 2K21 Free on Epic Games Store This Week

Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers free games for its player base and this week, it’s NBA 2K21. This version will feature cross platform play between the Epic Games Store and Steam, while no cross platform exists with consoles. It is free until May 27 and can be claimed to be used forever. This is part of the Epic MEGA Sale, which is much like the Steam sales you see. Epic will grant coupons each time a purchase is made and is promising bigger free games for the next four weeks. NBA 2K21 also received a patch for the previous console generation version. This provides 2K Beach with a summer theme and some new WNBA uniforms and arena updates.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

NBA 2K21 is free on the Epic Games Store, plus unlimited $10 coupons in Mega Sale

No matter what you think of the Epic Games Store, we all love a great deal. Arguably Epic has had some of the best deals for games in recent years thanks to their aggressive push for getting more and players on the storefront. Well, this week the annual Mega Sale has once again kicked off with unlimited $10 coupons, plus you can bag yourself a brand new free game.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The latest Epic Games Store Mega sale is now underway

The Epic Games Store is back with another Mega Sale and there are some absurd prices up for grabs on a whole host of PC games. Most of the bigger discounts are thanks to the free £10 voucher that you can claim for just turning up to the store. This can be used on any games priced £13.99 and over, meaning there are some truly ridiculous savings to be had.
Video GamesGhacks Technology News

Epic Games Mega Sale has started with discounts on most PC games

The annual Epic Mega Sale has just started on the Epic Games Store. Gamers can expect discounts of up to 75% on games and use an extra $10 off coupon for games over $14.99 for an unlimited time. The sale itself is pretty straightforward. Just head over to the official...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

How to save a bundle with the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more. From now until 17 June, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costin over $14.99.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A new Epic Games Store promotion knocks $10 off every game priced $15+

The Epic Games store is currently running a promotion which gets you $10 off when you buy any game costing at least $14.99. The discount varies depending on where you live—in the UK, for example, you’ll get £10 off any title priced £13.99 or above, and in Europe it’s €10 off €14.99—and it’s valid until 11am ET / 4pm BST on June 17.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Epic Games Store's Second 'Mystery Game' Revealed In New Leak

"Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration" might be next. Epic Games Store has begun a series of weekly free game downloads to celebrate its Epic Mega Sale. To kick off the special promo, it is giving away "NBA 2K21" as its first mystery game and fans can download it for free until May 27. According to a recent leak, the next mystery game would be "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration."
Video GamesComing Soon!

Epic Games Store Offers Free Among Us PC Version

Arguably 2020’s biggest smash-hit game – Among Us – is currently on sale for PC players on the Epic Games Store for the absolutely outstanding promotional price of…nothing! You certainly can’t beat that price for the free Among Us PC release. That’s right. The game, which usually costs $5 on...
Video GamesComicBook

The Epic Games Store Will Give Away Another Big Mystery Game Soon

Epic Games continued its weekly offerings of free games through the Epic Games Store last week by giving its users NBA 2K21 for free. The game is approaching one year on the market now and will eventually be replaced this year by a new annual installment in the NBA 2K series, so it wasn’t the most surprising of giveaways, but it was a big one regardless. It was marketed as a “Mystery Game” which typically hints at the game’s well-known status, and according to Epic Games’ newest teaser, the game being given away this week will be a “Mystery Game,” too.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Epic Games Store’s 2nd Mystery Game On 27 May Is Expected To Be Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Similar to last year, Epic Games Store started a series of weekly free “epic” game downloads to coincide with their Epic Mega Sale from 20 May to 17 July, and since then, it has set the gold standard of what a real giveaway is and can be. The game giveaways kicked off on 20 May with NBA 2K21 which even came with a US$10 Coupon for your next purchase during the sale.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

New World Introduces In-Game Store

In preparation for MMORPG New World launching on August 31st, the developers from Amazon have taken to the official forums to introduce the in-game store that will allow in-game purchases for cosmetic items outside of the deluxe edition and pre-order bonuses. Recently, the topic has sparked many hot discussions among the community, with the fans of the upcoming game worried that New World will turn to be pay-to-win (P2W).
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Truck Driver now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Soedesco and developer Kokku have announced the arrival of Truck Driver on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC. The game, already available on consoles, has been given PC specific features and these can be seen in the new trailer below…. In Truck Driver players take control of one...