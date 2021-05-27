Cancel
In the Michigan Online Casino Market, BetMGM Still Leads the Way

pokerfuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetMGM MI Casino continued its domination of the Michigan online casino market in April, as one of only two operators to post a month-over-month increase from March. Overall, the casino market dipped slightly in April, posting $94.9 million in gross receipts. That was a small dip from the March figure of $95.1 million, but essentially flat month-over-month.

