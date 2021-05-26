PS+ numbers show huge growth for Sony

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has been growing exponentially according to the latest, for-once-not-boring, Sony corporate strategy meeting notes. This page lists the year-on-year growth of PlayStation Plus. Over the 20-21 fiscal year, the subscriber count has gone up by around six million, from 41.5 to 47.6 million gamers. This cements a year-on-year growth of around the same amount aside from a few outliers, like the year 18-19 with a lesser 2.2 million and 15-16 with a much greater increase of around ten million. There has been a "tenfold" growth in subscribers since the launch of PS4 in 2014. Sony's move to enforce PS+ for online play after the free PSN of the PS3 days has not only improved subscriber count, but undoubtedly increased month-on-month income for Sony.