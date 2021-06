This fall, Ophelia Records star MitiS will embark on an enormous 31-stop headline tour across the United States and Canada. Beginning in Miami in August, 2021, the tour will run through the end of December. MitiS’ tour stops include the likes of New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, and more. Additionally, MitiS is partnering with The Arbor Day Foundation to plant at least 10,000 trees with proceeds from the tour. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase now.