Kovit, Biden: “Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China
Ninety days Time to neatly transform and deliver House Bianca Statement of origin Govt. 48 hours after the piece The Wall Street Journal It revealed the contents of an intelligence report tre virology at Wuhan It already had signs of compatibility with autumn 2019 Cold fever Oh SARS – Cove-2, President of the United States Osho Biden Insists on shedding light on birth Virus. It always addresses 007 United States, To whom he asked “Double Its efforts to collect and analyze information that is accessible to one Conclusion FirmOrigin of “Govt-19” and reporting to him “within 90 days”.www.newsnetnebraska.org