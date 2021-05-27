8 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two additional positive tests each in Pottawattamie, Crawford, Cass, and Fremont Counties, and one additional positive case in Shelby County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports one additional death in Pottawattamie County due to COVID-19.

In RMCC Region 4, there are seven patients hospitalized, three are in ICU, one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,296 (171 deaths) one additional death

Crawford- 2,920 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,001 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,931 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,796 (23 deaths)

Cass- 1,473 (54 deaths)

Shelby- 1,372 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,112 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 662 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 537 (10 deaths)

Adams- 352 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports one additional positive test of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1307), and one additional death – (32 deaths). The IDPH reports no additional cases in Adair County, (991), and (32 deaths).

