Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottawattamie County, IA

8 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two additional positive tests each in Pottawattamie, Crawford, Cass, and Fremont Counties, and one additional positive case in Shelby County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports one additional death in Pottawattamie County due to COVID-19.

In RMCC Region 4, there are seven patients hospitalized, three are in ICU, one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,296 (171 deaths) one additional death

Crawford- 2,920 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,001 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,931 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,796 (23 deaths)

Cass- 1,473 (54 deaths)

Shelby- 1,372 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,112 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 662 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 537 (10 deaths)

Adams- 352 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports one additional positive test of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1307), and one additional death – (32 deaths). The IDPH reports no additional cases in Adair County, (991), and (32 deaths).

More information can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
County
Shelby County, IA
Pottawattamie County, IA
Government
Pottawattamie County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Public Health Reports#Rmcc Region 4#Icu#Idph#Coronavirus Iowa Gov#Montgomery#Fremont Counties#Mills#Positive Cases#Deaths#Adair County#Guthrie County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Reports Zero News Cases of COVID-19 for Week Ending June 1

(Glenwood) For the first week in over one year, Mills County reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly report from May 25 to June 1. “It’s a monumental relief to be on this side of the pandemic,” said Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes. “Cases rose sharply just before Thanksgiving last year, with a record 220 positive cases in Mills County, in a week reporting period. We urge anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to schedule an appointment now. Our goal is to get the vaccine to 100-percent of our community, so everyone is protected.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Significant Milestone for COVID Hospitalization in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals has dipped below 100 for three straight days. The last time Iowa had fewer than 100 hospital patients being treated for the virus was in early April of 2020. Iowa Department of Public Health director Kelly Garcia said in a statement, “having fewer than 100 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is a significant milestone.” The pace of vaccinations in Iowa has been lagging for several weeks. Garcia said her agency will continue to work with local partners to educate and answer any questions Iowans may have “so they can feel confident about getting vaccinated.” About 58 percent of eligible Iowans have had at least one shot. Infectious disease specialists warn if Iowa’s vaccination rate doesn’t rise, more contagious variants of Covid may take hold here as is the case in Britain.
Guthrie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Supervisors approve conditional Road Use Agreement with Heartland Divide Wind Project

(Guthrie Center) Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern recommended the County Board of Supervisors signed a conditional road use agreement relating to the development of the Heartland Divide Phase II Wind Project. Sebern suggested a conditional release partly because company officials didn’t attach their money to the bond, normally the procedure.
Audubon County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Heartland Divide II in Audubon County enters construction phase

(Audubon) Phase II of the Heartland Divide Wind Energy project in Audubon County is heading into its next step. Bo McGee with NextEra Energy says all requests have been taken care of which clears the way for 72 turbines to go up. “It will generate 200 megawatts of wind generated energy.” McGee says, “That energy is 100% wind energy. It’s clean, efficient, and generated right here in Audubon County.”
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

JBS Shifts Canceled After Cyber-Attack

(Marshalltown, IA) — Some shifts were canceled at J-B-S meatpacking plants in Marshalltown and Ottumwa Tuesday after a cyberattack on the company. An updated post on the Facebook page for the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa said the company is continuing to work through its I-T issues and no pigs will be slaughtered today (Wednesday) in Ottumwa on the first or second shift. However, shifts for other tasks within the facility in Ottumwa are still on for today. J-B-S is based in Brazil and is the world’s largest meat producer. All of its beef plants were shut down Tuesday by the cyber breach. J-B-S plants that process pork — like the two in Iowa — had some level of disruption but weren’t completely idled.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Tax Receipts Soaring

(Des Moines, IA) — After the pandemic hit the Iowa economy a year ago, state tax receipts now are soaring. The state’s fiscal year ends June 30th. Net tax revenue for the state of Iowa in the past 11 months is more than seven-point-three billion dollars. That’s about a billion dollars more than the same 11 month period in the previous fiscal year. Consumer spending is up. Sales and use tax payments to the State of Iowa jumped 10 percent from July through the end of last month. Corporate income tax payments to the state more than doubled and personal income tax payments were up nearly 16 percent.
IndustryPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Meat Packing Plant Suffers Cyberattack

(Des Moines) Television Station KCCI is reporting JBS USA confirms a cyberattack affected some of its North American and Australian IT systems on Sunday. The Company suspended all affected systems, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether the attack will affect production since its backup systems were not affected. JBS officials...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Investigates 2 Fatal Crashes in Marshall County

(Marshalltown, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that happened Tuesday in Marshall County. State troopers say a motorcycle driven by 72-year-old Terry Stubbs of Marshalltown passed several vehicles on Highway 30 and went onto the gravel shoulder and crashed. Stubbs later died in the hospital. Officers say 59-year-old John St. Clair lost control of his pickup on a curve and rolled several times into a farm field near Marshalltown. St. Clair was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Nebraska Man Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash on I-80

(Walnut) A Nebraska man suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes near the 49-mile mark on Interstate 80. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 5:43 p.m. According to State Police, 52-year old Juan A. Rodriguez of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was injured in the crash.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Retired Cass County K9 Vadar Dies

(Atlantic) Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist reported on Saturday night of the loss of retired K9 Vader. Deputy Quist said, “it has been a rough few days here, so it has taken a bit to post. We said goodbye to a warrior, a friend, a family member. Such a great dog from our friends at Canczechdogs. Thank you to Dr. Kate at Atlantic Animal Health Clinic for taking such good care of him. Under the stars and stripes- the country and citizens he worked for and protected. Highly awarded with so many achievements unnoticed. We love you, Vader.”
Stuart, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Ambulance called to Tower Site near Stuart

(Stuart) Adair County Communications received a 911 call from a cell phone requesting an ambulance at a wind turbine tower site southeast of Stuart for a patient with unknown injuries. Stuart Fire and Rescue were called to the scene as well. Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said rescue crews extricated...
Woodbury County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Whiting Man Charged in Deadly Woodbury County Shooting on Memorial Day

(Sioux City, IA) — A western Iowa man is jailed on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in rural Woodbury County. Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth, Junior of Whiting is also facing one count of going armed with intent for injuring another person. Sheriff’s officers say a man and woman were found in the front yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 p-m Monday. Forty-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton died at the scene. The woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A deputy spotted Hildreth’s vehicle less than 20 minutes after the shooting and took him into custody. Investigators say Hildreth and the victims knew each other – but the motive is unclear at this time.
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Verbal dispute leads to Firearm arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports one arrest following a verbal dispute which involved a firearm. Michael Lee Rose Sr. was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 27th after the Sheriff’s Office was called to the incident at 112 2nd Street in Hepburn. An investigation took place and a weapon was located in the residence. Rose is charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (D Felony).
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Traffic Enforcement Project in and around Carroll Today

(Carroll) The Iowa State Patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carroll Police Department are teaming up for a law enforcement project in and around Carroll today. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy said Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke noticed an increase in cell phone...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jacqui (Becker) Fatka-Cass County Farm Girl to Farm Policy Editor

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School and Iowa State University graduate Jacqui (Becker) Fatka has taken her journalism skills to a high level. Jacqui, the daughter of Craig and Jane Becker of Atlantic, is the Farm Policy Editor for Farm Progress Companies. Her articles appear on the many policy implications for rural America online and in Wallace’s Farmer and Farm Futures magazines.