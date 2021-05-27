Bird Paper Decoupage Jewelry Box Makeover

To the editor: Many thanks to Audubon for the beautiful, informative articles about our local birds that have been printed in the News-Miner this spring. These full-page articles have lots of timely information about our returning travelers, whose arrival is so welcome at this time of year. The attractive illustrations draw the eye and illustrate the differences to look for to identify these birds. And the information is very helpful for the back-yard birder. I know a lot of effort must have gone into preparing these pieces, and I wanted to make sure our local Arctic Audubon members who have worked on them know that News-Miner readers like me really enjoy them.