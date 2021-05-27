Ryanair : Calls On Irish Government For Immediate Action Plan
Ryanair Calls On Irish Government For Immediate Action Plan. - Remove All Travel Restrictions To/From EU By 1 July. Ryanair, Ireland's largest airline, today (27th May) called on Micheál Martin's Government to announce an immediate rescue plan for Irish aviation and tourism, which is being devastated by Government mismanagement of the post-Covid reopening, even as vaccinations flood through the population. Ryanair called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin in this plan (due to be announced on Friday 28th May) to;www.marketscreener.com