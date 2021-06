Marcel Warren is back with his brand-new release “Endgame”, featuring a remix from Mon.Ton on Lakota Raw. It is definitely not one to miss. Marcel has always aspired to embody the special energy emanating from a crowd when they connect with the music on the dancefloor. He does it with an unmatched talent and philosophy when it comes to his image and skills production skills. With an ever-growing discography of unmissable hits from Marcel, he has proved time and time again that he epitomizes his local Technoculture. His talents have allowed him to distinguish his career in the dance music world. Marcel’s innovative and original tendencies shine through with each of his releases, translating into his passion for the art of production and ‘Endgame’ is undoubtedly another one to add to the list.