Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at9Xu_0aD7Qc0A00

MADRID — (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again.

The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

"(Zidane) decided to bring an end to his current spell,” the club said in a statement. “We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid.”

Zidane had a contract through June 2022.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club,” Madrid said. “He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup.

He only won the league title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint.

He quit the first time less than a week after leading the team to its third straight Champions League title, saying it was time for a change and that he didn’t see it clearly that the club would keep winning with him in charge.

Zidane had been dismissing talks about his future recently, saying that he would discuss it with the club. He said he believed that Madrid could do well without him as coach.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez had said sometime ago he was pleased with Zidane and hoped the would stay with the club.

Among the possible candidates being talked about to replace Zidane were Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Xabi Alonso, and former Madrid great Raúl González, who has been coaching Madrid’s “B” team — just like Zidane was before taking over the over the main squad for the first time in 2016.

Zidane, who was yet to speak publicly after Thursday's announcement, left as the second-most successful coach at Madrid, trailing the 14 titles won by Miguel Muñoz in his 14 seasons at the club in the 1960s and 70s. Zidane was at the club's helm for 263 matches, with 174 victories, 53 draws and 36 loses.

Zidane’s second stint as coach began in March 2019, less than a year after he left for the first time. The team was in crisis after a disastrous season that included losses to rival Barcelona and elimination to Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

But his second run ended with Madrid enduring its least successful season since 2009-10, which was the last time it didn’t win a title.

Madrid fought for the Spanish league title until the final round but finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid, failing to defend its title and lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

In the Champions League, Zidane led the team to the semifinals, eventually eliminated by Chelsea. In the Copa del Rey, Madrid lost to third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32.

Zidane had to deal with a series of setbacks in his squad because of injuries. It was without captain Sergio Ramos for nearly the entire second half of the season, and he also couldn’t count much on Eden Hazard. Other key players who were not available for extended periods included Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

Zidane struggled to put together a consistent starting lineup, and he often tried to switch schemes between matches. A move to a 3-5-2 formation worked well in some games but failed miserably in others, giving him little confidence to set up his teams.

In addition to Zidane’s departure, there’s also doubt about whether Ramos will return, and major signings are not likely as the club continues to struggle financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos was among several players who posted messages thanking Zidane. Others included Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane.

“I wish you all the best. You deserve it," Ramos said on Instagram. “Enjoy life, enjoy family.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Miguel Muñoz
Person
Lucas Vázquez
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Xabi Alonso
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#Frenchman#Real Madrid#Spanish#The Champions League#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSESPN

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid: Where it went wrong, why Zidane left and what's next for both sides

Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid surprised nobody. After all, he'd done it before. Twice. As a player in 2006 and as manager in 2018, he walked away from the club, with no fuss and with no interest in negotiating a payoff. So when the news broke that Zidane had decided to leave again -- on the evening of May 26, while the football world was watching Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final -- there was no feeling of shock, though it was surprising to see Carlo Ancelotti return as his replacement.
SoccerTribal Football

Floro scoffs at Zidane claims: Real Madrid always supported him

Former Real Madrid coach Benito Floro has scoffed at the complaints of Zinedine Zidane. Zidane hit out at the board and their lack of confidence in an open letter last week. "I was surprised by Zidane's reaction because he should have respected Florentino Perez more," Benito Floro said of the Frenchman's infamous farewell letter.
Premier Leaguescoopcube.com

Soccer: Carlo Ancelotti will be coach of Real Madrid again

The essentials Six years later, Carlo Ancelotti finds Real Madrid: The merengue club had a calming effect on Tuesday with the return of the cultivated Italian coach, winner of the “White House” of the 2014 Champions League and said to be the team after the departure of Zinédine Zidane. Six...
SoccerTribal Football

Ancelotti brings pre-season forward at Real Madrid

New Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is bringing pre-season forward by a week. Zinedine Zidane had told his players to return on July 12, but the Italian wants the Real Madrid squad to kick off their preparations for the 2021/22 season on July 7, says Marca. Ancelotti is looking forward...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Real Madrid want to use the Wanda Metropolitano to start next season

Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid’s president, dined with his Atlético Madrid counterpart, Enrique Cerezo, on Wednesday — and the possibility of Los Blancos using the Wanda Metropolitano next season was among the topics discussed, according to Marca. The new Santiago Bernabéu stadium is not yet ready, and will not be ready...
Soccerglobalnewsbreaking.com

Zinedine Zidane Left Real Madrid Over Lack Of Trust

Zinedine Zidane says he resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the club “no longer had faith” in him. Zinedine Zidane has penned an open letter to Real Madrid fans explaining his departure from the club. Zidane’s comments in an open letter published Monday in the Madrid-based newspaper AS...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I haven't spoken to Zidane yet

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti paid tribute to Zinedine Zidane after replacing him yesterday. Ancelotti had Zidane as his No2 during his previous spell in charge of Real Madrid. He said, “He won three European Cups in one spell. He did a fantastic job right up until the end. Everyone...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema talks Zidane and Ancelotti

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admits he's disappointed with Zinedine Zidane's resignation. Benzema was convinced Zidane would stay, stating so publicly before the coach walked away. He told Marca: "es, of course, it was a surprise for everyone, not only for me. But certainly, he has always been like a...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Zinedine Zidane Loses Temper With Journalist As He’s Questioned About Real Madrid Departure

Zinedine Zidane reacted angrily to being questioned about his exit from Real Madrid, telling one intrusive journalist: "Come here, let me talk to you without the cameras." Spanish TV channel Directo Gol shared a video of the French manager out in public, being questioned by a journalist on whether writing an open letter on his departure from Real at the end of last season had been a mistake.
Premier LeagueRoscommon Herald

Real Madrid preparing Timo Werner bid

Timo Werner could be nearing the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Express. The German, who only joined Chelsea last summer, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with new boss Carlo Ancelotti said to be eager to land the 25-year-old. Sticking with...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Nine RM players to make way for Mbappe signing?

Newspaper 'AS' has revealed in their latest reports that Real Madrid could part ways with as many as nine players to afford the wage demands of Kylian Mbappe, who is still a PSG player at the moment. The players in question would be Ramos, Bale, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Jovic and Ceballos.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid making final contract offer to Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid are making a final contract offer to Sergio Ramos this week. Off contract at the end of this month, Ramos met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Friday in attempt to clear the air. AS says Ramos is eager to renew negotiations since, to this day, he...