ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 28, 2021, Takung Art Co., Ltd., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and Cultural Objects Provenance Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands company with a subsidiary engaged in the operation of an NFT platform related to collectibles ("Cultural Objects"), entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company shall invest in Cultural Objects through paying a purchase price (the "Purchase Price") that consists of (i) $500,000 in cash and the issuance by the Company to Cultural Objects of 282,000 restricted shares of the common stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") in exchange for 54,100 common shares of Cultural Objects, and (ii) subject to the satisfaction of the conditions listed in the Agreement, including, without limitation, (x) the completion by Cultural Objects, to the satisfaction of the Company, of an NFT platform for primary market sales and (y) the launch of a physical exhibition / show with sales of collectibles utilizing Cultural Objects' authentication technology to the satisfaction of the Company ("(x)" and "(y)" collectively, the "Vesting Conditions"), 290,000 unvested restricted shares of Common Stock (the "Company Make Good Shares") in exchange for 32,460 unvested common shares of Cultural Objects ("Cultural Objects Make Good Shares", together with the Company Make Good Shares, the "Make Good Shares"). The Make Good Shares shall bear a contractual legend in addition to the standard legend under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which contractual legend shall be removed once the Vesting Conditions are satisfied by Cultural Objects and a notice is properly sent and confirmed by the Company. According to the Agreement, the Company shall prepare and file a proper registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register the resale of the 572,000 shares of Common Stock to be issued pursuant to the Agreement not more than sixty (60) days following the closing, and shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause such registration statement to be declared effective by the SEC not more than ninety (90) days following the closing date (or one hundred fifty (150) days following the closing date in the event that the SEC reviews such registration statement and provides comments with respect thereto. The closing of the Agreement is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.