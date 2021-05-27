Cancel
ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

 6 days ago

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. (the "Company") held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on. . Set forth below are the three proposals that were voted on at the Annual Meeting and the shareholder votes on each such proposal, as certified by the inspector of elections for the Annual Meeting. These proposals are described in further detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the.

Stocksdrpgazette.com

How Far Will It Go? 9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) Files Form 6-K Today

9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) is gaining momentum Tuesday's trading session as the stock had seen a major downtrend since mid-February. As of 12:18, JFU stock jumped 11 cents or 8% to $1.48 with more than 541K shares, well above its average volume of 1.55 million shares. The stock has moved within a range of $1.37 – 1.479 after opening the trade at $1.37.
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Celsion Corporation Urges All Shareholders To Vote At The 2021 Annual Meeting To Be Held On Friday June 4, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time and called on stockholders to vote to ensure that a quorum is present to hold the meeting.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K TFS Financial CORP For: Jun 01

Contact: Jennifer Rosa (216) 429-5037 Exhibit 99.1. Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation. To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers. CLEVELAND - June 1, 2021 - TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the "Company"), the holding company...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Takung Art Co (TKAT) enters into securities purchase agreement

On May 28, 2021, Takung Art Co., Ltd., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and Cultural Objects Provenance Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands company with a subsidiary engaged in the operation of an NFT platform related to collectibles ("Cultural Objects"), entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company shall invest in Cultural Objects through paying a purchase price (the "Purchase Price") that consists of (i) $500,000 in cash and the issuance by the Company to Cultural Objects of 282,000 restricted shares of the common stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") in exchange for 54,100 common shares of Cultural Objects, and (ii) subject to the satisfaction of the conditions listed in the Agreement, including, without limitation, (x) the completion by Cultural Objects, to the satisfaction of the Company, of an NFT platform for primary market sales and (y) the launch of a physical exhibition / show with sales of collectibles utilizing Cultural Objects' authentication technology to the satisfaction of the Company ("(x)" and "(y)" collectively, the "Vesting Conditions"), 290,000 unvested restricted shares of Common Stock (the "Company Make Good Shares") in exchange for 32,460 unvested common shares of Cultural Objects ("Cultural Objects Make Good Shares", together with the Company Make Good Shares, the "Make Good Shares"). The Make Good Shares shall bear a contractual legend in addition to the standard legend under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which contractual legend shall be removed once the Vesting Conditions are satisfied by Cultural Objects and a notice is properly sent and confirmed by the Company. According to the Agreement, the Company shall prepare and file a proper registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register the resale of the 572,000 shares of Common Stock to be issued pursuant to the Agreement not more than sixty (60) days following the closing, and shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause such registration statement to be declared effective by the SEC not more than ninety (90) days following the closing date (or one hundred fifty (150) days following the closing date in the event that the SEC reviews such registration statement and provides comments with respect thereto. The closing of the Agreement is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Marketsthenewswire.com

Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Issuance of Stock Options

The Options were granted pursuant to the stock option component of the Corporation's amended and restated equity incentive plan dated July 23, 2020. Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focusing on the manufacturing sector. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in non-cyclical markets, and have opportunity for future growth.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose (the "Company"), today announced that, as expected, on May 25, 2021, it received a standard notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") notifying the Company that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Filing" or the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is no longer in compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,075 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Announces the Cancellation of Adjourned Portion of Annual Shareholder Meeting

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced Friday that it has determined to withdraw from shareholder consideration Proposal 3 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021, with respect to an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Raffles Financial Announces Dividend Declaration

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF) ("Raffles" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend in respect of the common shares in the capital stock of Raffles (the "Common Shares") to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Zedcor Inc. Announces Appointment of Wade Felesky as Chairman of the Board and Stock Option Grant

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to that effective June 1, 2021, Wade Felesky will be appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky has over 25 years of investment banking, financing and business experience. He has helped numerous companies raise debt and equity financing and will help Zedcor execute its strategy of expanding its security and surveillance business. Mr. Felesky's contacts, investment and business knowledge will be valuable to the Board as it continues to fulfill its mandate. Dean Swanberg will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. For: May 24

May 24, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IWEB, Inc. For: May 06

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 6, 2021. IWeb Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC For: May 18

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND. MOUNT AIRY, N.C., May 18, 2021 – Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company's common stock payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of The Chemours worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Pet ServicesStreetInsider.com

BARK (BARK) and Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (STIC) Announce Closing of Merger

Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which was approved by Northern Star's stockholders at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021, resulted in the combined company being renamed "The Original BARK Company", with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on June 2, 2021 under the new ticker symbols "BARK" and "BARK WS", respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,886 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Omnicell worth $39,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,802 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).