John Romita Jr Artwork From Fantastic Four #35 60th Anniversary Issue

Plenty of fans have been trying to cast the perfect Fantastic Four movie since the rumors were heard that it was finally going to happen at the MCU, and a few interesting picks have been floated since then. John Krasinski has been a favorite for Reed Richards, while his wife Emily Blunt has been a pick for Susan Storm. Zac Efron is the popular choice for Johnny Storm, and it’s not much of a surprise that John Cena of the WWE is a solid pick for Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. There are a number of reasons why this should probably happen, but there’s a lot of trepidation when it comes to the FF movie simply because it’s been attempted a couple of times now and as far as Marvel fans are concerned, none of the three movies that have been released have done any good for the reputation of the team. There are so many complaints that sifting through all of them to find out which ones have the most validity would be kind of tough, but the Thing is one of the reasons why people have had issues with the movies since watching Michael Chiklis taking on the role in the first attempt wasn’t exactly great since the bodysuit was designed fairly well, but for some reason, he still didn’t quite have the vibe that people were looking for from the comics. It could have been that he wasn’t as big as his comic book counterpart, but in all honesty, he was one part of a truly disliked movie, so it’s not fair to put it all on his shoulders. But when Jamie Bell came in for the 2015 version of Ben Grimm it wasn’t any better according to a lot of people. Personally, I thought the CG Thing looked decent since he was huge and looked pretty rough. Fans still weren’t impressed, and many other elements of the movie just didn’t click for a lot of people.