MarQuip Addresses IMO Tier III Exhaust Rules

MarQuip, a Dutch company that designs and produces superyacht exhaust systems, is keenly aware of the new International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) emissions regulations that went into effect on January 1, 2016. The adoption of IMO Tier III rules for yachts less than 500 gross tons and more than 24m (79‘) of waterline length was delayed for five years. Finally going into effect January 1, 2021, the rules require a 74% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions compared to Tier II levels. The engines in vessels for which the keel was laid on or after January 1, 2016, must be compliant with IMO Tier III to travel in so-called NOx Emission Control Areas (NECAs), which currently cover the coast of North America and the Caribbean island territories of the U.S. and, starting January 1, 2021, also the North and Baltic seas.