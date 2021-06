UO President Michael H. Schill sent the following message to the campus community June 2:. All too often over the past five years, I have written to the campus community condemning violence and expressions of hatred targeted to particular groups. Today, I write not just as the president of the university, but also as a member of a group that is the object of hatred. Violence against the Jewish people has existed for centuries and in recent years has accelerated with the growth of white supremacy. In the past couple of weeks, fighting in the Middle East has unleashed a new wave of anti-Semitic sentiment — from hateful language scrawled on walls to vicious acts of violence.