Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 to showcase gameplay in tomorrow's reveal event

By Heidi Nicholas
truetrophies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time to get our first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay, with Ubisoft having scheduled a worldwide reveal event for tomorrow, May 28th. Check out the teaser trailer here:. It's been a while since we've had any substantial news on the next instalment of the Far Cry series, but that changes tomorrow with our first proper look at gameplay footage. The reveal event is scheduled for May 28th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST / 6:30pm CEST, and can be watched either on YouTube or Twitch.

www.truetrophies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6#Gameplay Footage#Teaser Footage#Reveal#Event#The Game#Trailer#Open World#Sort#Time#Dictator Anton Castillo#Yara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Far Cry 6 gets a new release date, extensive gameplay trailer

Ubisoft has released its first gameplay trailer for Far Cry 6, and with that has come a new release date. Far Cry 6 is now set to launch on October 7th for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. But we learned much more about the game and than just that from a recent livestream and gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

First gameplay for Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 to be unveiled on May 28

Ubisoft has confirmed that the first-ever gameplay footage from Far Cry 6 will be revealed on Friday, May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto (Watch Dogs: Legion), the first-person shooter was announced last July, but we’ve only seen cinematic trailers ever since. In October, the game was also delayed out of February 2021 to Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, which runs until March 2022.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ubisoft is showing off some Far Cry 6 gameplay this week

After months of waiting, it appears Ubisoft is finally ready to show off what the next Far Cry will be all about. The company is offering a first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay on May 28 at 12:30 PM ET. The reveal comes some weeks before E3 in June, so we imagine it’ll be just a glimpse at the carnage and mayhem that made the series famous.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal has been confirmed for a Friday livestream

Ubisoft’s next entry into the Far Cry universe has been very highly anticipated, though until now we have yet to see any actual gameplay. We did get some screenshots that alluded to gameplay before, but thankfully it looks like we’ll be getting our first proper look at official gameplay tomorrow during a Ubisoft livestream.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Far Cry 6 New Big Event Possibly Happening Soon

After the Castillos figure got leaked last night, a new leak was recently revealed and it could possibly be a hint of when video game sequel Far Cry 6 will be announced. According to leaker QuimSix on Reddit (also the one who leaked the Castillo figure clip), the upcoming sequel will be revealed soon. He shows a new small image of possibly a page from a magazine. It talks about the game and how the developers have come a long way since their first reveal last summer.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Prepare For BIOMUTANT's Release Tomorrow With These Next-Gen Gameplay Videos

Tomorrow is the big day for those who have been following the development of Experiment 101’s upcoming title, Biomutant. With THQ Nordic set to release the game on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, they wanted to show off what the game looks like when played on both of the next-gen consoles as well. Plus, this gives everybody a final reminder and opportunity to pre-order the game before release. You can check out the rewards for pre-ordering from our breakdown last week.
Video GamesNeowin

Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer shows off its new guerilla tactics

As the pre-E3 reveals continue, Ubisoft gave a look at Far Cry 6 gameplay for the first time today as promised. So far, we had only seen a cinematic trailer, but today's footage showed a good chunk of the upcoming action game's mechanics. It is very much a Far Cry entry, featuring another unforgiving open world, brutal combat, and a toolset tailormade for generating over-the-top action sequences.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 footage sneaks out ahead of tonight’s reveal

Ubisoft's tradition having a big announcement being leaked ahead of time has been celebrated by Far Cry 6 today. While we’ve been waiting on tonight’s reveal stream, the basic elements of what they were going to show popped up on YouTube earlier before suffering from the inevitable copyright strike. I managed to watch it before it was taken down. Fair warning: the rest of this post is absolutely heaving with spoilers.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Premiere Coming Friday

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft’s biggest title of 2021 and after a prior delay, Ubisoft is finally ready to pull the curtain back. Ubisoft will show us the first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay this Friday, May 28th, at 9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm CEST.
Video Gamespsu.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Coming Friday, Ahead Of Ubisoft Forward In June

E3 season is officially upon us and Ubisoft have announced that they will hold a Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 9:30 AM PT, 12:30 PM ET, 5:30 PM BST. Alongside that announcement, a short teaser trailer was revealed showcasing Giancarlo Esposito’s villain once again and hyping us up for our adventure later this year.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Far Cry 6 Locks Down an October Release Date, Intense 4K Gameplay Footage Revealed

Like many recent Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 has suffered some development setbacks, slipping from it’s original February 2021 release window, but today the publisher locked down what seems to be solid October release date. Developer Ubisoft Toronto has also cooked up first 4K gameplay footage of Far Cry 6, featuring plenty of intense action and some pretty unique weapons created using the game’s new “resolver” weapon crafting system. Check out the action for yourself, below.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 New big event may be taking place soon

After the Castillos figure leaked last night, a new leak was recently revealed and it could potentially be a hint of when the video game sequel Far Cry 6 will be announced. According to leaker QuimSix on Reddit (also the one who leaked the Castillo figure clip), the upcoming sequel will be revealed soon. He shows a new small image of possibly a page from a magazine. It’s about the game and how the developers have come a long way since their first reveal last summer.