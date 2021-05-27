Far Cry 6 to showcase gameplay in tomorrow's reveal event
It's almost time to get our first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay, with Ubisoft having scheduled a worldwide reveal event for tomorrow, May 28th. Check out the teaser trailer here:. It's been a while since we've had any substantial news on the next instalment of the Far Cry series, but that changes tomorrow with our first proper look at gameplay footage. The reveal event is scheduled for May 28th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST / 6:30pm CEST, and can be watched either on YouTube or Twitch.www.truetrophies.com