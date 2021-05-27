Cancel
Sherman, TX

Cain making most of first weeks at Sherman

Herald Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the last week of the school year comes to an end, Cory Cain feels he has just been getting started. The new Sherman head football coach has tried to cram in as much as possible since he was hired a little more than three weeks ago due to the fact there was only a certain amount of time before summer began, along with the limited interactions which come in those months, and it would be until August before a bulk of his work might take place.

www.heralddemocrat.com
