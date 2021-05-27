Popular Glasgow restaurant Rioja to return to Finnieston with Michelin star chef
FROM Catalonia to Finnieston – Rioja will return to Argyle Street as an expanded, two floor, 60 seat restaurant in June with Miguel Angel Major in the kitchen. The chef, who recently moved to Glasgow, will launch an innovative new menu with traditional Spanish tapas sitting alongside modern Iberian fine dining creations. Miguel, who worked at El Bulli under Ferran Adrià, was awarded a Michelin star as head chef of Sucede in Valencia in 2016.www.glasgowtimes.co.uk