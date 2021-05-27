Popular Glasgow restaurant Rioja to return to Finnieston with Michelin star chef

Crispin in Spitalfields' head chef Naz Hassan on the pantry power-ups that have kept him positive over the last 18 months. Not going to lie; lockdown had its moments when it was really hard. Thankfully, my girlfriend and my colleagues have kept me sane (mostly). When the restaurant closed it was a complete change in a lifestyle that I’ve had for over ten years. It was tough, but it also gave me the time to cook and eat together with my girlfriend, which rarely happens in a busy week of full service. So we've gotta grab those small positives from all of this! I went back to all the cookbooks I never had the time to read before; like Matty Matheson, NOMA, and Massimo Bottura. We got really into pickling and fermenting for a while - but mainly it’s been loads of curry and fresh pasta at home. We’ve definitely eaten our fair share of takeaway as well though - in Hackney there’s so much good stuff and always someone doing something completely new, so you gotta give it a try.