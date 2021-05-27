Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Popular Glasgow restaurant Rioja to return to Finnieston with Michelin star chef

By Paul Trainer, @PaulTrainerPT
glasgowtimes.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFROM Catalonia to Finnieston – Rioja will return to Argyle Street as an expanded, two floor, 60 seat restaurant in June with Miguel Angel Major in the kitchen. The chef, who recently moved to Glasgow, will launch an innovative new menu with traditional Spanish tapas sitting alongside modern Iberian fine dining creations. Miguel, who worked at El Bulli under Ferran Adrià, was awarded a Michelin star as head chef of Sucede in Valencia in 2016.

www.glasgowtimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Glasgow#Rioja#Catalonia#Food Drink#Head Chef#Star#Miguel Angel Major#Spanish#Iberian#El Bulli#Restaurant#Traditional Spanish Tapas#Fine Dining#Kitchen#Argyle Street#Valencia#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Curtis Stone Remembers How It Felt To Get His First Michelin Star - Exclusive

Even if earning a Michelin star can be stressful for some chefs, it's a form of recognition that many hope to achieve. Restaurants that earn and maintain a Michelin star become quite rightly distinguished within the culinary world. So when Mashed caught up with Australian chef Curtis Stone for an exclusive interview, we had to know what it was like when he was awarded his first Michelin star.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

James Knappett: The Michelin-starred chef bringing the art of foraging to Fitzrovia

James Knappett wants to talk about foraging. It is something he takes great joy from: a way to tie people to the land, but also to the seasons – to time and to place. But he didn’t discover what a great bounty the UK had until he spent two years at one of the best restaurants in the world, Noma. He is very clear: pick what you need, pick what’s delicious, and pick only what you know – after all, there also some dangerous things out there. Soon after you start, he says, you’ll get the bug; you’ll never be...
RecipesColumbia Star

Star Chefs

In a large shallow baking dish, mix the yogurt, feta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper, and rosemary. Place the chicken in the dish, and turn to coat. Cover, and marinate 3 hours in the refrigerator. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Thread the chicken, onion wedges,...
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

New Bar Vivant menu, and conservas from a Michelin Guide chef and more!

While the indoor bar remains closed due to COVID restrictions (please have patience!), we have expanded our savory tapas offerings available in the Pix-O-Matic and for special order. Pick up a Spur of the Moment Picnic and our complete Tapas Happy Hour Spread 7 days a week. We’ve also added some new rare conservas from Michelin Guide chef Abel Alvarez, who grills all his seafood over an open fire before packing them in top-quality Castillo de Canena Arbequina olive oil.
Food & Drinkstownandcountrymag.com

Fresh pasta that will transport you to Tuscany

As the enticing prospect of foreign holidays slowly returns, many of us will be dreaming of sun, sea and sand. Personally, I’m dreaming of proper Italian pasta. Consumed after an aperitivo or two, at a neighbourhood trattoria down on a cobbled street on a balmy evening. Eaten alfresco by choice rather than obligation.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

What's in Naz Hassan's fragrant cupboards?

Crispin in Spitalfields' head chef Naz Hassan on the pantry power-ups that have kept him positive over the last 18 months. Not going to lie; lockdown had its moments when it was really hard. Thankfully, my girlfriend and my colleagues have kept me sane (mostly). When the restaurant closed it was a complete change in a lifestyle that I’ve had for over ten years. It was tough, but it also gave me the time to cook and eat together with my girlfriend, which rarely happens in a busy week of full service. So we've gotta grab those small positives from all of this! I went back to all the cookbooks I never had the time to read before; like Matty Matheson, NOMA, and Massimo Bottura. We got really into pickling and fermenting for a while - but mainly it’s been loads of curry and fresh pasta at home. We’ve definitely eaten our fair share of takeaway as well though - in Hackney there’s so much good stuff and always someone doing something completely new, so you gotta give it a try.
Chicago, ILfsrmagazine.com

Adorn Bar & Restaurant in Chicago Hires New Pastry Chef and Lead Mixologist

Adorn Bar & Restaurant, Chicago’s first restaurant in partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer and located in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, today announces the appointment of two new food and beverage hires to join the growing team: Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez and Lead Mixologist Kristine Schranz. “We...
Food & Drinksopenthenews.com

CauldronSisterss’ Flavorful Experience Of Meeting The Michelin Star Chef Steve Litke

CauldronSisterss (Ratika and Riccha) are the sister duo, who’ve captured the field of food consultancy and culinary arts in the city of Jaipur. Not only on the local grounds but they have also established quite a recognized identity, among many master chefs, both nationally and internationally. One such story of immense honor and appreciation for these two leading ladies is their meeting with The Michelin Star Chef Steve Litke.
Restaurantsbusinessnewswales.com

Popular Llandudno Restaurant Has Come Onto the Market

Hospitality entrepreneurs looking for a new challenge could take on one of Llandudno’s most popular restaurants, which has come onto the market. The Mediterranean Restaurant, which has been serving customers in the North Wales town for more than 25 years, may soon be changing hands as current owners Ibrahim and Cindy Atay look to move on to pastures new.
Restaurantsfoodieexplorers.co.uk

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers has opened in Glasgow’s Finnieston. We booked a table as soon as they were released to see if Chef Cheevers’ food was as good as we remembered when we visited Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond in 2016 when he was head chef there. We had much...
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Open Restaurant in Paris With Chef Jean Imbert

BON APPETIT: When Dior reopens its historic headquarters at 30 Avenue Montaigne after two years of renovations, the six-story building will have a new attraction: a restaurant designed by architect Peter Marino and run by French chef Jean Imbert. Dior declined to give a date for the reopening of the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Chicago’s youngest Michelin-starred chef is opening a French brasserie

The Carbide & Carbon building—former home of the Hard Rock Hotel, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz's Angels & Kings bar and, most recently, the St. Jane Hotel—is welcoming some new residents this week, as the Pendry Chicago hotel officially opens its doors in the iconic Michigan Avenue building on Wednesday, May 26. Joining the first Midwest outpost of the West Coast-based hotel brand is a new French brasserie and Champagne bar, helmed by Chicago's youngest Michelin-starred chef.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Room with The View! Five-bedroom clifftop home attached to top Michelin restaurant and overlooking Cornish beach goes on the market for £1.5million

Chefs and foodies are being offered the opportunity to get their hands on a stunning cliff-top home which comes complete with a popular fine dining restaurant attached to it. The View, a 50-cover restaurant and five-bedroom home with a roof-top terrace, is named due to its 180-degree panorama of Whitsand Bay in Cornwall.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Prominent Chef Opens Lingr Restaurant In Downtown South Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingr, Chef Jeffrey Jew's first solo concept kitchen and restaurant, is scheduled to start taking reservations June 14 th in the Downtown South District of St. Petersburg, FL. Combining the multicultural aspects of Jew's heritage, Lingr will fuse Asian and Nordic flavors to create unique and innovative culinary dishes. Jew will use traditional preparations, premier ingredients, and his carefully honed culinary skills to effectively merge these cultures through his food.
Chicago, ILEater

Chronicling the Michelin Guide’s 2021 Return in Chicago

In April, Michelin released Chicago’s first updated ratings after a year-long pandemic hiatus. The tire company’s 2021 guide bestowed its stars on 24 local restaurants, including three newcomers: Ever in Fulton Market (two stars), the Bar and the Dining Room at Moody Tongue on the Near South Side (two stars), and Porto in West Town (one star). Its Bib Gourmand list, a value-driven collection, featured 58 establishments with 10 new inclusions.
RecipesWTVF

Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.