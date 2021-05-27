Cancel
Public Safety

KGW Vault: Four years since the MAX stabbing that killed two men

KGW
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men stepped in to save two young black women, two of them died after Jeremy Christian stabbed them. We look back in the Vault.

www.kgw.com
#Kgw
Public Safety
Society
Public Safetynews4sanantonio.com

Triple shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WJAC) — Two triple shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday left two people dead and multiple others injured, including a toddler. City police say they responded to the first shooting just before 2:30 p.m. They found two 23-year-old men shot multiple times. Both were taken to an area hospital, where...
Public Safetybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Family tribute to 26-year-old killed in Telford as four charged

THE family of a man killed in an incident in Telford last Friday have paid tribute to 'a perfect' son, brother and friend. West Mercia Police have formally identified Peter Cairns – who had autism – as the 26-year-old who was attacked and seriously injured in Telford on Friday June 11.
Hermanville, MSRegister Citizen

Two women, teen charged in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old Mississippi girl is accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy, and two of her adult relatives are accused of failing to stop her. D’Tavious Dorsey was killed in Hermanville on May 25, apparently after a dispute over a basketball game, news outlets reported. Claiborne...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Two men killed in separate incidents in Northeast Washington

Two men were killed Wednesday in unrelated incidents in Northeast Washington. In one incident, D.C. police said Mitchell Smith, 50, of Southeast Washington was fatally shot around 4:23 p.m. in the 700 block of 16th Street just off Bladensburg Road NE in the Rosedale neighborhood. The other slaying happened about...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

Four men killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Monday identified the four men who died after a shootout at a Southeast Portland home on June 6. The men were found dead at a house on Southeast Boise Street, between 39th and 42nd Avenues. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Trial date set for Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old

Fairbury, NE - A Fairbury man accused of killing a child now knows when he’ll go to trial. 18-year-old Jake Gonzalez appeared for a pretrial hearing in Jefferson County District Court Thursday morning. The pretrial hearing was continued to July 8th but the court did set a trial date for October 18th.
WKYC

Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, stabbing siblings and cousin; gets 30 years to life in prison

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man will serve at least three decades behind bars for the killing his grandmother, along with the stabbings of three of his young siblings. Jalen Plummer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder and attempted murder, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley announced. Judge Peter J. Corrigan then immediately sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Public Safetyboxden.com

Killed By His Friend Since 10 Year Olds BANKROLL FRESH

Bankroll was the man about to blow just like von too. It seems von got farther and then the situation happened rip bankroll and king von all over fu*k sh*t. Be undeniably hot with a strong team and have bread. fu*k over a bunch of folks. Or sacrifice ya body.
Accidentsthekashmirimages.com

Man killed in Rajouri; two accused held

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu: A 19-year-old man was killed in a scuffle over some issue in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, even as both the accused were arrested within hours of the crime, police said. Balvinder...
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed by two men after argument outside his home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two men accused of stabbing another man several times on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Ceralvo Street and S. Hamilton Avenue. Police said the victim was standing outside his home when two men walked up to...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Katy, TXtexasbreaking.com

In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed

CREDIT - https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/man-barricaded-inside-katy-home-after-person-shot-hcso/285-14eef312-bb56-4019-a811-22bb93cb40d1. In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed. Authorities from Harris County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a very horrific situation at a Katy residence, where they discovered two women injured and two males killed in a domestic dispute...
Accidentsmidnorthmonitor.com

One year since four lives lost in horrific Brampton crash

On the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters the tears still flow freely. Patricia, who lives a few houses away from the grandmother of the Ciasullos, fought vainly in the rain under her umbrella to light four memorial candles for the family — a large one and three smaller ones.
Public Safetystirlingnews.co.uk

Families of men killed at lockdown party pay tribute a year on from deaths

The families of two men shot at a lockdown party have paid tribute a year on from their deaths, as police appealed for the public’s help to catch their killer. Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi Ajose, 36, known as Junior, were shot at a “spontaneous gathering” that followed hours after a Black Lives Matter family event nearby in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of June 21 last year.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Three men arrested for conspiring to kidnap their neighbor’s four year old son

The police in Kaduna state has arrested three men for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the four-year-old son of their neighbor, Mallam Ismail of Tudun Jukun, Zaria, on May 14. A statement released by ASP Jalige, spokesperson of the state police command, says Mallam Ismailf5 had on the said day reported that his son, Mohammed Ismail, of the same address, was kidnapped to an unknown destination, hence his report to the Police authorities for appropriate action. Jalige said on the strength of the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation into the said allegation. He said on the 16th May 2021, the abductors sent a letter containing a GSM number to the father directing him to call and pay the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,500,000.00) if he wants to secure the freedom of his son. However, after much persuasion, the abductors agreed to accept the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) through the account of a POS agent at Zuba Abuja. The victim was released on the 19th May 2021 at about 5pm through a commercial motorcyclist in Gwargwaje area of Zaria Metropolis.”In a turn of events, the victim kept calling the name of one Sani Sa’adu who is their neighbor which arose the suspicion that he might know a thing about the incident.Police immediately intervened and invited the said Sani Sa’adu for questioning. Lo and behold, it was discovered that he is the principal suspect who masterminded the kidnapping incident and went ahead to mention his criminal accomplices as One Abdullahi Usman and Usman Idris all of the same address.They were both arrested and currently undergoing investigation after which they will all be charged to court as soon as possible.”the police spokesperson revealedThe post Three men arrested for conspiring to kidnap their neighbor’s four year old son appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.