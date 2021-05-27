County lawmakers approved appointment of Torres as Election Commissioner
After several months of division within the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee, the county legislature's Democratic caucus supported the appointment of Dunkirk's Luz Torres as Democratic elections commissioner. The full legislature approved the appointment by a unanimous vote Wednesday evening. Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Nazzaro says, while they disagree with process that was used, it was time to move on...chautauquatoday.com