Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunkirk, NY

County lawmakers approved appointment of Torres as Election Commissioner

chautauquatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several months of division within the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee, the county legislature's Democratic caucus supported the appointment of Dunkirk's Luz Torres as Democratic elections commissioner. The full legislature approved the appointment by a unanimous vote Wednesday evening. Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Nazzaro says, while they disagree with process that was used, it was time to move on...

chautauquatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#Committee Members#Democratic Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Democratic Party#Covid#The Democratic Caucus#State Supreme Court#Party Members#Process Nazzaro#Bob#Chairs#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Woodbury says ‘ax to grind’ drives tree dispute

Randy Woodbury, head of Dunkirk’s Department of Public Works, responded last week to councilman Paul VanDenVouver’s statement earlier this month about alleged work on private property in 2019 by DPW workers. The controversy stems from an investigation the Common Council hired attorney Dan Gard to conduct into the alleged improper...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

County Democrats Need Compromise Rather Than Conflict

It is not a surprise that Democrats on the Chautauqua County Legislature were defeated in court over their pick to be the next Democratic Election Commissioner. We foresaw this outcome more than a month ago. The text of state law is clear, as state Supreme Court Justice Lynn Keane wrote in his decision in the case.
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Starks Announces Re-Election Bid for County Legislature

A Fredonia woman has announced that she is seeking re-election to the Chautauqua County Legislature in the fall. Christine Starks is running in Legislature District 4, which encompasses the eastern portion of the Village of Fredonia. She is running as a Democrat and is also endorsed by the Working Families Party.
Fredonia, NYObserver

FREDONIA Gugino brought department results

Outgoing Department of Public Works director Tony Gugino made an excellent first impression once he was brought on board in Fredonia. At the beginning, he sent a message to those he supervised that more pride needed to be taken in how things were done. Within days after his appointment, Gugino...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Finding common ground in dispute

It is not a surprise that Democrats on the Chautauqua County Legislature were defeated in court over their pick to be the next Democratic Election Commissioner. We foresaw this outcome more than a month ago. The text of state law is clear, as state Supreme Court Justice Lynn Keane wrote in her decision in the case.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Borrello Backs Drug Treatment In Jails

Legislation allowing medication-assisted treatment for substance abusers in county jails will reach the state Senate floor. S.1795 was reintroduced in January and passed the Senate Finance Committee recently 15-7, with seven votes given with recommendations. Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, voted in favor with reservations. Versions of the bill have...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

State Must Slow Unsustainable Growth In School Spending

On Tuesday, thousands of voters will go to the polls to approve school budgets and elect school board members. Individually, there is little wrong with the budgets that voters will be voting on. Several don’t raise local property taxes at all, while others raise taxes token amounts. Cumulatively, however, the...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Chautauqua County Climbs Above 42%

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

State Aid Fuels Growth In School Budgets

School spending in Chautauqua County is continuing its inexorable climb thanks to the generosity of New York state’s government. The total cost of school budgets that will be up for public approval Tuesday has increased from $454,560,323 in 2020-21 to $467,890,575 in 2021-22, an increase of $13,330,252 (2.93%). Tax levies proposed by school districts are set to increase from $135,745,692 to $137,036,582, an increase of $1,2290,890 (.95%) across the 19 districts in The Post-Journal’s readership area.
Cattaraugus County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Former Cattaraugus County Legislator to Receive Honorary Doctorate from JCC

Jamestown Community College will be honoring a longtime Cattaraugus County legislator during this weekend's 2021 commencement exercises. James Snyder, Sr., who played an integral role in the development of JCC's Cattaraugus County campus in Olean, will receive an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from SUNY. Snyder, who is now retired from public office, worked as an elected and appointed public servant for 58 years. He was elected to the county legislature in 1970 and served as a member of its body for 39 years, spending 13 years as its chair. He most recently served as Chairman of the legislature. Snyder proposed legislation in 1976 requiring the county legislature to negotiate the development of what would become the college's second campus. Snyder will become the third person in JCC history to receive an honorary doctorate from SUNY; the other two were Roger Tory Peterson in 1986 and Lucille Ball posthumously in 1991.
Mayville, NYPost-Journal

CLCS Presents Proposed Budget

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua Lake residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday and deciding whether or not to endorse a proposed $23.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. The proposed budget is 1.7% higher than the current school year, about $400,000 higher. The levy – the amount raised by local taxes – is $12,493,744, compared to $12,316,388 for this school year.