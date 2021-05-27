Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Police, family plead for help as reward reaches $67,500 in fatal shooting of toddler

By Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago

MIAMI — It's been over a month since 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance was gunned down at his own birthday party in Miami, and authorities are still searching for his killer.

The Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the toddler's death has been increased to $67,500, one of the largest rewards in the organization's history.

The Miami-Dade Police Department held a joint press conference with Elijah's family on Wednesday, vowing for justice and pleading for the public's help.

"To the shooter -- we're not going to stop," said Freddie Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. "We're coming for you."

Elijah's mother, Terrissa Barron, fought back tears as she recalled the last thing her son said to her before he died.

"His last words was 'Mommy,' and I couldn't do nothing," Barron said, her voice wavering with emotion. "We can't sleep at night. We can't eat. Our life basically stopped April 24."

The fatal shooting happened on April 24 at around 8 p.m. ET, according to police. Gunshots rang out as the family was cleaning the front yard of a house in the Golden Glades neighborhood that they had rented for a birthday celebration for Elijah and his 2-year-old sister. Elijah was standing in the doorway of the home when he was shot. The unknown shooter or shooters fled the scene, police said.

It was unclear exactly how many suspects may have been involved, but police said investigators found dozens of shell casings from various semi-automatic weapons at the scene.

Elijah was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds just days before he would have turned 4. A 21-year-old woman who was attending the birthday party was also shot and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. She was treated for her injuries and later released, according to police.

"I lost something that I can never get back," Elijah's mother said at the press conference Wednesday. "Just please, please, if you know something, please say something."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department detectives at 305-471-2400 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Golden Glades, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Toddler#The Birthday Party#Abc Audio#Investigators#Authorities#Gunshots#Shell Casings#Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Delaware shooting: 3 police officers hurt by gunfire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. — Three police officers are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted in Delaware late Wednesday, authorities said. According to WPVI and WCAU, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time on North Market Street in Wilmington. Wilmington police were responding to a call for service when shots were fired from an apartment complex, striking three officers, the department said in a news release.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Nashville crash: 1 dead, 5 children among 8 injured in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and eight others were hurt in a crash late Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to WSMV and WZTV, the wreck occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Briley Parkway near the Nashville airport. Two or more vehicles collided head-on, leaving one person dead and wounding five children and three adults, a Nashville Fire Department spokesperson said.
Miami-dade County, FLMiami Herald

A mother, father and 5-year-old victimized in a morning home invasion, Miami-Dade cops say

A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects. Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked armed men aborted their trip to school. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the mother and father.
Miami, FLClick10.com

Search for 16-year-old girl ends in tragedy in Miami

MIAMI – A Honduran American family’s search for 16-year-old Dayana “Diani” Gómez who vanished on Saturday morning ended in tragedy. Dayana went out for a run about 6 a.m. on Saturday, and she turned up dead about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department.
Miami-dade County, FLClick10.com

Licensed caretaker caught on camera assaulting elderly patient

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A certified nursing assistant was arrested after being caught on camera allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient in his care. The licensed caretaker, 56-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez, was employed by OpusCare on Southwest 80th Street in Miami-Dade County. That’s also where he was arrested on Friday. Gutierrez...
Miami, FLRegister Citizen

Police: Miami teen jogger found dead was hit-and-run victim

MIAMI (AP) — Police are saying the death of a teenage Miami girl who disappeared while on a morning jog was caused by a hit-and-run driver. The remains of Diana Gomez were found Sunday night by a relative off the 79th Street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, Miami police said. Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning.
Miami, FLMysuncoast.com

Missing Miami girl found dead

MIAMI (WPLG) - Police in Miami are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing after going for a run at 6 a.m. on Saturday. According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the body of Dayana “Diani” Gomez Sanchez had been reported missing after her mother returned home. On Sunday, Miami police were dispatched to an area near Pelican Harbor Marina just after 5:20 p.m., after someone reported finding the body of a female.