With the new Resident Evil: Village game hitting the shelves, it looks like the franchise is bouncing back. Now I’ll be honest, I have only played one game from the franchise. That was way back when the fifth game came out and I never did beat it. The thing is, the Resident Evil franchise is cool to me, but I was never really gravitated towards playing the games. What I dug most about it was the lore and the cinematic sequences. And yeah, I’m a big zombie fan, but when it comes to this franchise, they got a lot more grotesque monsters than the average zombies under their belt. Seriously, this franchise is not for people with weak stomachs.