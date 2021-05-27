Journey to Africa Launches at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh

UK insole manufacturer Enertor wants to support local communities by giving thanks to those who have been on their feet throughout the pandemic. We runners know the power of a good insole when it comes to looking after our feet and legs. And insoles are hugely helpful even if we’re not running; just one step exerts a force twice our bodyweight. — Enertor want to help those who have been on their feet for the entire pandemic, helping others – from health care professionals to those offering community services. They’re going to be donating some of their excellent protective insoles to communities around the country from July to December this year, kicking things off on National Thank You day on July 4th. They’re looking to choose six deserving organisations – and that’s where they need your help.