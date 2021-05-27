Cancel
Seiko introduces two new updates to its 1965 and 1970 dive watches

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeiko is releasing two new versions of its classic dive watches with fabric straps that are designed for use underwater. Based on their 1965 (40.5mm) and 1970 (42.7mm) dive watch designs, the watches feature fabric straps that are crafted using a traditional Japanese braiding technique called Seichu. The straps have a unique look and construction that have a tensile strength that is said to be four times that of their traditional fabric straps and the fabric's durability and resistance is said to allow for the straps to perform well underwater. Both models feature a 6R35 automatic movement with a 70 hour power reserve, stainless steel cases, Lumibrite coating on the hands and indexes, 200M water resistance, and a magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m.

www.acquiremag.com
