Reigning Champ debuts its 'Run and Recover' collection with Ryan Willms

Few dive watches, historical or modern, enjoy such persistent praise from knowledgeable aficionados as those produced by Seiko. With a vast catalog of offerings at many different price points and levels of precision, the Japanese brand excels in producing watches that appeal to a wide variety of enthusiasts. Recently, Seiko once again revisited its archives to introduce two new vintage-inspired divers. The dual release includes the SPB239, which is a re-interpretation of Seiko’s first dive watch from 1965 (aka the 62MAS), and the SPB237, which a revamp of another noteworthy Seiko diver from the 1970s.