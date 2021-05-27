Cancel
Reigning Champ debuts its 'Run and Recover' collection with Ryan Willms

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the tenets of sustainable well-being promoted by life coach Ryan Willms, Reigning Champ launches a limited edition 'Run and Recover' collection with the Into the Well founder. The eight-piece collection takes the brand into new design territories with tie-dye technical fabrics that are a first for Reigning Champ. The collection also includes a short-sleeve running jacket, shorts, arm sleeves, and a collaboration with Luna Sandals on a minimalist running sandal.

