Keychron launches the first 65% low profile wireless mechanical keyboard
Popular keyboard maker Keychron has got a new model that should please fans looking for a slimmer option with a small footprint. The new K7 has a 65% layout with low-profile Keychron Optical switches that are 40% slimmer than conventional switches. The keyboard can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1 or a USB-C cable and the keys have a hot-swappable option so you can build your preferred typing experience. The keyboard also features white or RGB backlight options, an aluminum frame, and compatibility with most major operating systems.www.acquiremag.com