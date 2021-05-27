Cancel
Keychron launches the first 65% low profile wireless mechanical keyboard

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular keyboard maker Keychron has got a new model that should please fans looking for a slimmer option with a small footprint. The new K7 has a 65% layout with low-profile Keychron Optical switches that are 40% slimmer than conventional switches. The keyboard can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1 or a USB-C cable and the keys have a hot-swappable option so you can build your preferred typing experience. The keyboard also features white or RGB backlight options, an aluminum frame, and compatibility with most major operating systems.

www.acquiremag.com
