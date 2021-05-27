Cancel
McLaren releases a windshield version of the Elva roadster

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren reveals a new windshield version of their Elva roadster for customers who want a physical screen for added wind protection. The supercar still has no windows or a roof and remains lightweight with just 44lbs added to its total weight. The heated glass windshield also features a carbon fiber surround, rain-sensing wipers, washer jets, and removes the Active Air Management System to keep everything as light and functional as possible. As with the original Elva, the engine is a mid-mounted, 804 hp, twin-turbo 4.0L V8 that gets the car from 0-62 in just 2.8 seconds.

