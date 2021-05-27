McLaren releases a windshield version of the Elva roadster

Cars are obviously a big part of Grand Theft Auto 5. Whether you’re taking part in a GTA online race against other players. Or you’re just trying to get from A to B in a mission, having the GTA 5 fastest car can help save you some time. And of course, win races and embarrass other players. We’ll be taking a look at the GTA 5 fastest car in this post, based both on lap times and top speed. We’ll also take a look at the other fast cars and see what their drawbacks are so that you can decide for yourself what might be the best car for your GTA 5 character.