A stolen pickup truck was implicated as part of a hit and run that occurred at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at 2110 W. Crawford St. Witnesses identified a male with long hair as the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 with an unknown passenger. The truck pulled into a parking stall and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 on the driver's side that had backed into its own stall. The first vehicle then left the parking lot, but not before witnesses were able to obtain the plate information.