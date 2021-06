Deloitte is giving all of its employees in the UK the ability to choose to work from home forever as it embraces flexible working permanently.Chief executive Richard Houston confirmed on Friday that its 20,000-strong workforce will be able to choose when, where and how they work in the future.The auditing giant, which is one of the “big four” accounting firms, said the pandemic had accelerated its hybrid working model. Deloitte has allowed extended flexible working since 2014, but less than half its UK workforce worked from home on a regular basis before Covid-19.The move sets it apart from rivals Earnst...